Milam & Greene Whiskey Unveils its First Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

To produce this Bottled in Bond bourbon, the Milam & Greene team used its signature mashbill featuring malted rye, which offers a richer texture and a slight nuttiness, and its proprietary yeast recipe that provides balance. The resulting whiskey has richness and depth that is characteristic of each Milam & Greene whiskey, whether created in the copper pot stills in Blanco, Texas, or with the collaborative partner in Bardstown, Kentucky.

"We've been eagerly monitoring the maturation of this bourbon for almost five freaking years and watching how it has developed into its gorgeous flavors over time," says Heather Greene, Whiskey blender and CEO of Milam & Greene. "I am over the moon with how this turned out. The use of the column stills in Kentucky and adherence to the Bottled in Bond Act regulations added a refinement and subtlety that fans of traditional bourbon will love."

Milam & Greene Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Throughout the year, the Milam & Greene whiskey team travels to Bardstown, Kentucky to distill on continuous column stills using our people, proprietary mashbill of 70% corn, 22% malted rye, and 8% malted barley, and unique yeast strain to achieve a balanced and well-rounded flavor profile for its whiskey. This 2024 inaugural bottling of Bottled in Bond Bourbon was distilled by the Milam & Greene whiskey team in Kentucky, in Autumn 2019, and rested in char-4 oak barrels in a U.S. bonded warehouse. After careful aging and monitoring, in the spring of 2024, 72 barrels were selected and brought to Blanco, Texas for batching and hand-bottling at exactly 100 Proof.

Notes of candy corn, honey, and chocolate malt pop on the nose. On the palate, the bourbon bursts with flavors of fresh bread, malted milk balls, wildflower honey, and a touch of tannic oak. A smooth finish with lingering grain, spearmint, and cinnamon flavors round out the profile. With its complexity and depth of flavor, this mahogany-colored bourbon is versatile enough to be enjoyed neat or in a classic cocktail.

Pricing and Availability

Milam & Greene Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available in 750ml bottles for a suggested retail price of $64.99 at select fine retailers in the U.S., on the Milam & Greene website, and in the distillery tasting room in Blanco, Texas.

About Milam & Greene

Milam & Greene Whiskey is made by some of the world's most experienced whiskey professionals, including CEO, master blender, and author, Heather Greene, and 30-year whiskey veteran and master distiller, Marlene Holmes. 2023 was a stellar year for Milam & Greene, after being named "2023 Rising Star Spirits Company of the Year" at The Ascot Awards followed by Heather Greene being awarded "Master Blender of the Year". The Milam & Greene team distills in Blanco, Texas on copper pot stills as well as in Kentucky on classic column stills, using its proprietary yeast recipe and mash bill. Aging takes place in rickhouses located across four states in casks with an assortment of char levels for a variety of flavors resulting in the most thorough array of casks made and collected by any craft distiller. These casks become the ingredients from which its award-winning American whiskey range is batched to create perfection. Milam & Greene Whiskey believes in using the best people and ingredients to create delicious, award-winning whiskey for whiskey lovers For more information, visit www.milamandgreenewhiskey.com. Connect with Milam & Greene Whiskey on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

