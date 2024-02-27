Milan's Legal Sues Former Raiders CB Damon Arnette for Alleged Civil Assault

Prominent Las Vegas attorney Milan Chatterjee of Milan's Legal has brought a lawsuit for alleged civil assault against Damon Arnette, a former cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders and NFL first-round draft pick. This lawsuit relates to Arnette allegedly assaulting a former Park MGM valet attendant with a gun in 2022. Knotts v. Arnette, et al. is currently being heard in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Clark County, Nevada under Case Number A-24-885156-C.
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prominent Las Vegas attorney Milan Chatterjee of the firm Milan's Legal has brought a lawsuit for alleged civil assault against Damon Arnette, a former cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders and NFL first-round draft pick. This lawsuit relates to Arnette allegedly assaulting a former Park MGM valet attendant with a gun in 2022.
"I am committed to attaining justice for my client, who has been traumatized for life by Mr. Arnette, simply for doing his job as a valet attendant in good faith, " says attorney Milan Chatterjee.
Milan Chatterjee and his law firm Milan's Legal handles high-profile, high-stakes litigation in Las Vegas, California, and New York. Milan's Legal takes great pride in representing the "underdog" against powerful interests. Please see MilansLegal.com for more information about this prominent law firm.
Knotts v. Arnette, et al. is currently being heard in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Clark County, Nevada under Case Number A-24-885156-C.
