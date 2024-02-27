Milan's Legal Sues Former Raiders CB Damon Arnette for Alleged Civil Assault

Prominent Las Vegas attorney Milan Chatterjee of Milan's Legal has brought a lawsuit for alleged civil assault against Damon Arnette, a former cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders and NFL first-round draft pick. This lawsuit relates to Arnette allegedly assaulting a former Park MGM valet attendant with a gun in 2022. Knotts v. Arnette, et al. is currently being heard in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Clark County, Nevada under Case Number A-24-885156-C.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prominent Las Vegas attorney Milan Chatterjee of the firm Milan's Legal has brought a lawsuit for alleged civil assault against Damon Arnette, a former cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders and NFL first-round draft pick. This lawsuit relates to Arnette allegedly assaulting a former Park MGM valet attendant with a gun in 2022.

"I am committed to attaining justice for my client, who has been traumatized for life by Mr. Arnette, simply for doing his job as a valet attendant in good faith, " says attorney Milan Chatterjee.