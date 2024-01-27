Mile Marker Industries Announces Racing-Inspired TM-10K Winch Designed with Terry Madden at 2024 King of the Hammers - with Accelerated Line Speed and Dash Mount Switch

Mile Marker Industries, Inc. today announced the TM-10K Winch, a new racing-inspired winch with accelerated line speed and a dash mount switch, debuting at the 2024 King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, CA. This new product was designed in collaboration with famed off-road racer and U.S. Army veteran, Terry Madden. The TM-10K Winch delivers the motor power that off-roaders can have confidence in to overcome obstacles quickly in the security of their vehicles, using the dash-mounted switch.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mile Marker Industries, Inc. today announced the TM-10K Winch, a new racing-inspired winch with accelerated line speed and a dash mount switch, debuting at the 2024 King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, CA. This new product was designed in collaboration with famed off-road racer and U.S. Army veteran, Terry Madden. The TM-10K Winch delivers the motor power that off-roaders can have confidence in to overcome obstacles quickly in the security of their vehicles, using the dash-mounted switch.