Mile Marker Industries Announces Racing-Inspired TM-10K Winch Designed with Terry Madden at 2024 King of the Hammers - with Accelerated Line Speed and Dash Mount Switch

Mile Marker Industries, Inc. today announced the TM-10K Winch, a new racing-inspired winch with accelerated line speed and a dash mount switch, debuting at the 2024 King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, CA. This new product was designed in collaboration with famed off-road racer and U.S. Army veteran, Terry Madden. The TM-10K Winch delivers the motor power that off-roaders can have confidence in to overcome obstacles quickly in the security of their vehicles, using the dash-mounted switch.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mile Marker Industries, Inc. today announced the TM-10K Winch, a new racing-inspired winch with accelerated line speed and a dash mount switch, debuting at the 2024 King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, CA. This new product was designed in collaboration with famed off-road racer and U.S. Army veteran, Terry Madden. The TM-10K Winch delivers the motor power that off-roaders can have confidence in to overcome obstacles quickly in the security of their vehicles, using the dash-mounted switch.
"Terry Madden, the revered 30-year off-road racing champion, provided his input and guidance on the development of the TM-10K Winch to deliver the power that racers need to get out of a sticky situation - fast. When you're racing against the clock, you want the motor of the winch to be powerful so it can pull the rope in quickly to get you unstuck. With the TM-10K Winch, you can move on to the next destination quickly to complete the race - whether that's back on the trail or rock crawling." - Alastair Khan, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Mile Marker Industries, Inc.
The TM-10K Winch is the first product to launch in Mile Marker's Terry Madden Signature Series. Renowned in the automotive winch and outdoor 4x4 recovery gear industry, Mile Marker is poised for a new era of innovation for ATV/UTV enthusiasts. This marks a continuation of its nearly four-decade legacy in the automotive and military sectors.
The TM-10K Winch features:
- 10,000 lbs. of pulling capacity
- 4.9 HP Series Wound Motor
- All Metal Planetary Gearing
- Submersible (IP67 rating)
- 400 Amp Solenoid
- Automatic Load Holding Brake
- Fast Line Speed
- 50' of Synthetic Rope
- Aluminum Hawse Fairlead
- Dash Mount Switch
King of the Hammers attendees have a unique opportunity to pre-order the limited-edition TM-10K Winch before it hits major retailers this spring - at the Mile Marker booth (#171), on Can-Am Lane, directly across from the KOH General Store.
About Mile Marker Industries, Inc.
Established in 1984, Mile Marker Industries, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, TACOM approved, U.S.-based company with a rich history serving our heroes in the United States military, commercial companies and off-road enthusiasts. Pioneers in the recovery industry, Mile Marker designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high-quality products, including winches and accessories, hubs and recovery gear. All products are backed by a highly trained, professional, service-oriented team. For additional information, contact Mile Marker Industries, Inc. directly.
Media Contact
Alastair Khan, Mile Marker Industries, Inc., (954) 782-0604, [email protected], https://www.milemarker.com/
SOURCE Mile Marker Industries, Inc.
Share this article