Mile Marker Industries, Inc. Announces Exclusive North American Distribution Agreement With Saber Offroad, Manufacturer of Top-Quality, 4WD Recovery Products

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mile Marker Industries, Inc. announced today that it has been appointed sole North American distributor for the entire line of Saber Offroad, off-road recovery products for the automotive industry. Saber Offroad is an Australian manufacturer of heavy-duty, high-quality, 4WD recovery solutions and gear. Florida-based Mile Marker Industries has a 40-year track record of manufacturing quality products for powersports and the U.S. Military. Mile Marker is excited about this partnership to deliver new, innovative products to off-road enthusiasts.
"Saber delivers great value for your money, offering heavy-duty, premium quality products that are safe and user-friendly at a lower cost than U.S. equivalent products in their class. A lot of their material is made out of alloy. It's extremely strong and when it comes to recovery gear - things don't stick or or corrode or erode over time. - Alastair Khan, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Mile Marker Industries, Inc.
Proven in the harshest conditions of the Australian Outback and the Middle East, Saber Offroad delivers a combination of 4x4 recovery products that complement one another to offer a full recovery solution.
- Recovery Kits
- Recovery Rings
- Kinetic Rope
- Winch Shackles
- Winching
- Soft Shackles
- Winch Ropes
ABOUT SABER OFFROAD
At Saber Offroad, we are trusted specialists in high-quality 4WD recovery solutions and gear that's superior quality, value for money, user-friendly and, above-all, safe. Known as one of Australia's leading 4x4 recovery brands, our mission is to deliver recovery solutions that are safer, smarter and stronger. It's gear to get you home - every time you venture off the pavement.
ABOUT MILE MARKET INDUSTRIES, INC.
Established in 1984, Mile Marker Industries, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, TACOM approved, U.S.-based company with a rich history serving our heroes in the United States military, commercial companies and off-road enthusiasts. Pioneers in the recovery industry, Mile Marker designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high-quality products, including winches and accessories, hubs and recovery gear. All products are backed by a highly trained, professional, service-oriented team. For additional information, contact Mile Marker Industries, Inc. directly.
SOURCE Mile Marker Industries
