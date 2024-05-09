Mile Marker Industries, Inc. Announces Exclusive North American Distribution Agreement With Saber Offroad, Manufacturer of Top-Quality, 4WD Recovery Products

"Saber delivers great value for your money, offering heavy-duty, premium quality products that are safe and user-friendly at a lower cost than U.S. equivalent products in their class. - Alastair Khan, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Mile Marker Industries, Inc. Post this

Proven in the harshest conditions of the Australian Outback and the Middle East, Saber Offroad delivers a combination of 4x4 recovery products that complement one another to offer a full recovery solution.

Recovery Kits

Recovery Rings

Kinetic Rope

Winch Shackles

Winching

Soft Shackles

Winch Ropes

ABOUT SABER OFFROAD

At Saber Offroad, we are trusted specialists in high-quality 4WD recovery solutions and gear that's superior quality, value for money, user-friendly and, above-all, safe. Known as one of Australia's leading 4x4 recovery brands, our mission is to deliver recovery solutions that are safer, smarter and stronger. It's gear to get you home - every time you venture off the pavement.

ABOUT MILE MARKET INDUSTRIES, INC.

Established in 1984, Mile Marker Industries, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, TACOM approved, U.S.-based company with a rich history serving our heroes in the United States military, commercial companies and off-road enthusiasts. Pioneers in the recovery industry, Mile Marker designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high-quality products, including winches and accessories, hubs and recovery gear. All products are backed by a highly trained, professional, service-oriented team. For additional information, contact Mile Marker Industries, Inc. directly.

SOURCE Mile Marker Industries