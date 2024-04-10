Mile Marker Industries, Inc. Appoints Justin Moore as CEO: An Experienced Automotive Professional to Lead Innovative Product Line Expansion

"We now have a CEO from the automotive industry, who has the precise expertise we need. With Justin at the helm, Mile Marker will deliver the products that people need to conquer any terrain with confidence." - Shane Goodwin, Director, Mile Marker Industries, Inc. Post this

"After a comprehensive search, the Board of Directors is pleased to have found the best person to successfully lead the company into the future. Under new ownership, Mile Marker is investing heavily in the guided growth of the company, including: technology, engineering, product design and expanded sourcing. We now have a CEO from the automotive industry, who has the precise expertise we need. With Justin at the helm, Mile Marker will deliver the products that people need to conquer any terrain with confidence." - Shane Goodwin, Director, Mile Marker Industries, Inc.

Under Justin's leadership include, Mile Marker Industries will be launching leading-edge products in 2024, including:

- A unique, racing-inspired winch developed with Terry Madden to deliver the power and durability to get out of any jam

- ATV/UTV winches that provide the ultimate off-road performance

- Innovation in portable winch and hoisting with a more powerful, portable winch that provides hoisting ability, anywhere you need it

- New partnership products that are not otherwise available in North America in the towing, industrial and off road recovery space

- Military Defense specific projects in the mobility and recovery spaces expanding beyond winches

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead this outstanding organization. Mile Marker has been part of my life since 2002, when I purchased MileMarker 4WD hubs to install on my truck. I started my career selling Mile Marker products behind the counter at AutoZone and I know and trust the quality of this brand. As CEO, I am confident that with our "A player" team, we will see exciting growth. We will remain dedicated and focused on providing new, unique and valued products to our customers and improving the depth and breadth of product offered to our military partners. We're going to launch new and exciting product lines in 2024 that our B2B and end customers can continue to rely on." - Justin Moore, CEO, Mile Marker Industries, Inc.

Justin earned his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) Magna Cum Laude from the Belmont University Jack C. Massey College of Business. Justin received a Bachelor's in Communication and Media Studies at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

ABOUT MILE MARKER INDUSTRIES, INC.

Established in 1984, Mile Marker Industries, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, TACOM approved, U.S.-based company with a rich history serving our heroes in the United States military, commercial companies and off-road enthusiasts. Pioneers in the recovery industry, Mile Marker designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high-quality products, including winches and accessories, hubs and recovery gear. All products are backed by a highly trained, professional, service-oriented team. For additional information, contact Mile Marker Industries, Inc. directly.

Media Contact: Alastair Khan, Mile Marker Industries, (954) 782-0604, [email protected]

SOURCE Mile Marker Industries, Inc.