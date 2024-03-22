Mile Marker Industries Launches the New TM-10K Winch, Developed with Off-Road Racing Legend Terry Madden

Mile Marker Industries, Inc. today launched the TM-10K Winch, developed with 30-year, off-road racing champion, Terry Madden. Over a two-year period, Mile Marker was able to transform Terry's invaluable knowledge and rigorous race testing into innovative technology. The result is an extremely durable, 10,000 lb. winch that can take the abuse of the trail and not let ATV/UTV adventurers down when they're in a jam.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mile Marker Industries, Inc. today launched the TM-10K Winch, developed with 30-year, off-road racing champion, Terry Madden. Over a two-year period, Mile Marker was able to transform Terry's invaluable knowledge and rigorous race testing into innovative technology. The result is an extremely durable, 10,000 lb. winch that can take the abuse of the trail and not let ATV/UTV adventurers down when they're in a jam.
"Terry Madden has handheld this passion project. The lessons he has learned have gone into the thought process for this winch. It delivers the confidence you need to dominate any terrain." - Alastair Khan, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Mile Marker Industries, Inc.
With its 40-year track record of manufacturing quality products for powersports and the U.S. Military, Mile Marker's trail-blazing TM-10K Winch is the company's first racing-inspired product in the Terry Madden Signature Series.
Unmatched Durability
Race-proven in the harshest environments, the TM-10K Winch was built to a different standard, bringing durability to a new level.
Dash-Mounted Switch
With the MT-10K Winch, off-roaders can stay secure in their vehicles and use the dash-mounted switch to pull the line in to go over a rock or get out of a ditch.
Fast Line Speed
The 4.9 HP Series Wound Motor delivers the power to pull the 50' of synthetic rope in quickly to recover from any obstacle.
Full Feature List
- 10,000 lbs. of pulling capacity
- 4.9 HP Series Wound Motor
- All Metal Planetary Gearing
- Submersible (IP67 rating)
- 400 Amp Solenoid
- Automatic Load Holding Brake
- Fast Line Speed
- 50' of Synthetic Rope
- Aluminum Hawse Fairlead
- Dash Mount Switch
About Mile Marker Industries, Inc.
Established in 1984, Mile Marker Industries, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, TACOM approved, U.S.-based company with a rich history serving our heroes in the United States military, commercial companies and off-road enthusiasts. Pioneers in the recovery industry, Mile Marker designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high-quality products, including winches and accessories, hubs and recovery gear. All products are backed by a highly trained, professional, service-oriented team. For additional information, contact Mile Marker Industries, Inc. directly.
