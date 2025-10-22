MileMark Legal Marketing Shortlisted for Best Legal & Law Firm Web Design at the 2025 Netty Awards

MileMark Legal Marketing is proud to announce its nomination for Best Legal & Law Firm Web Design at the 2025 Netty Awards, one of the digital industry's most respected honors.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MileMark Legal Marketing is proud to announce its nomination for Best Legal & Law Firm Web Design at the 2025 Netty Awards, one of the digital industry's most respected honors. This recognition highlights MileMark's commitment to redefining how law firms connect with clients online through strategy-driven, high-performing website design.

The Netty Awards celebrate the best and brightest across more than 100 categories in technology, design, marketing, and innovation. Each year, they recognize exceptional work from leading global agencies, Fortune 500 brands, and rising innovators from over 40 countries — setting the standard for excellence in the digital landscape.

MileMark's nominated entry showcases a modern approach to law firm website design — blending clean aesthetics, intuitive navigation, and AI-optimized architecture to enhance visibility in both traditional and generative search. Each design is built around the firm's brand identity and practice goals, ensuring every site performs beautifully across devices while meeting the latest SEO and accessibility standards.

Nominees for the Netty Awards are selected for their creativity, innovation, and measurable results. For MileMark, this recognition underscores years of dedication to helping attorneys across the U.S. elevate their online presence through cutting-edge design and strategy.

As we celebrate this milestone, MileMark extends its gratitude to the talented designers, developers, and strategists who make its award-winning work possible — and to the law firms who continue to trust MileMark as their digital marketing partner. View the MileMark Legal Marketing website for more information about this award-nominated work.

About MileMark Legal Marketing

MileMark Legal Marketing is a leading law firm marketing agency dedicated to helping attorneys build powerful digital brands. From web design and SEO to PPC, social media, and AI marketing, MileMark delivers proven strategies that attract clients and drive measurable growth. Trusted nationwide, MileMark combines design excellence with deep legal industry expertise to help firms succeed online.

About the Netty Awards

The Netty Awards honor top innovators and agencies across the fields of marketing, design, technology, and communications. Recognized as a benchmark for excellence, the program highlights the exceptional creativity and technical achievement that shape the digital landscape.

