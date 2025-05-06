MileOne Autogroup Joins Leading Automotive Technical Standards Association, STAR

"We're excited to partner with STAR to help shape the future of technology in the automotive industry, leveraging our deep retail expertise to drive meaningful innovation", said Steve Bailey, Chief Information Security Officer at MileOne Autogroup. Post this

As part of its membership, MileOne Autogroup currently participates in STAR's Technical Steering Committee as part of its ongoing dedication to improving and growing solutions for retail automotive.

"Dealers are one of three integral components vital to the implementation and success of STAR's standards, so the Board could not be more pleased to announce the addition of MileOne Autogroup as its newest member organization. Their team's critical insight will facilitate greater engagement across all of STAR's working groups and will be a pivotal component of both the Technical and Regulatory Steering Committees moving forward", noted JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR and Dealer Principal for Garvey Auto Group.

About MileOne Autogroup

MileOne Autogroup, based in Towson, Md., is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States with a network of dealerships located throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. MileOne operates 66 locations representing 25 brands. It offers a wide selection of new and used vehicles, related financing services and vehicle repair and maintenance services. For additional information, visit www.mileone.com.

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

