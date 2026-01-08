Milescraft Unveils CabinetPRO™ Hardware Installation Jig

Milescraft®, a leader in innovative woodworking tools and power tool accessories, today announces the launch of the CabinetPRO™ Hardware Installation Jig, a professional-grade solution designed to bring speed, accuracy, and confidence to cabinet hardware installation. Engineered with durable all-metal construction and laser-etched precision scales, CabinetPRO™ simplifies one of cabinetry's most time-consuming tasks for professionals and DIYers alike.
ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Milescraft®, a leader in innovative woodworking tools and power tool accessories, today announces the launch of the CabinetPRO™ Hardware Installation Jig, a professional-grade solution designed to bring speed, accuracy, and confidence to cabinet hardware installation. Engineered with durable all-metal construction and laser-etched precision scales, CabinetPRO™ simplifies one of cabinetry's most time-consuming tasks for professionals and DIYers alike.
The CabinetPRO™ is designed for repeatable, accurate installation of cabinet knobs, pulls, and handles on both doors and drawers. Its reversible design and hardened steel drill guides ensure consistent placement across every cabinet face, reducing errors, rework, and wasted time in the shop or on the jobsite.
Key Features and Benefits Include:
- Professional-Grade Precision: High-visibility laser-etched scales in both inches and metric for exact alignment
- Reversible Design: Easily switches between left- and right-hand applications without reconfiguration
- Extended Range: Included extension ruler expands capacity up to 32 inches for wider hardware layouts
- Dual-Purpose Functionality: 32 mm guide spacing also allows drilling up to three shelf pin holes
- Durable Storage: Foam-lined hard case protects components and preserves settings between uses
"We designed CabinetPRO™ to give woodworkers confidence on every installation," said a Milescraft spokesperson. "By eliminating guesswork and improving repeatability, this jig helps deliver professional results faster, whether you're building custom cabinetry or upgrading a kitchen."
The CabinetPRO™ Hardware Installation Jig is available now at www.milescraft.com and through authorized Milescraft retailers nationwide.
About Milescraft®
Milescraft® designs and manufactures innovative tools that help woodworkers work smarter, faster, and more accurately. With a focus on real-world problem-solving, Milescraft products help professionals and DIY enthusiasts achieve high-quality results with confidence.
Media Contact:
Vanessa Baker
Marketing Director
224-227-6930x203
[email protected]
Media Contact
Vanessa Baker, Milescraft Inc., 1 2242276930 203, [email protected], https://milescraft.com/
SOURCE Milescraft Inc.
Share this article