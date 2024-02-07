Milestone Achieved: Holcim US Rebrand Concludes in North Central Region

The North Central Region consists of more than 70 aggregate, ready mix and cement terminal facilities across four states

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sustainable building solutions leader Holcim US announced today the conclusion of its multi-year rebrand in the US with the launch in Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. The transition saw the company refresh its branding and renew its commitment to sustainability as part of the global focus on becoming a net-zero company while continuing to provide customers exceptional products and services.

With over 70 aggregate, ready mix concrete, and cement terminals from Eagan, Minnesota to Bismark, North Dakota, the rebranding initiative reinforces Holcim's dedication in the region. The company's innovative ready-mix concrete solutions, including ECOPact low-carbon concrete, align with growing demand for sustainable building practices.

"We are pleased to see the rebrand culminate in our market," said Randy Gaworski, senior vice president and general manager, North Central Region. "The rebrand strengthens our long-standing reputation for product performance, service and innovation. And, it reinforces to our partners and communities they can continue to place their trust in us to be environmental stewards."

The significant milestone is just one of many steps Holcim US is taking in 2024 as a leader in sustainable building solutions. Ongoing investments in low-carbon products such as its ECOPlanet cement and ECOPact concrete, coupled with an unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, underscore Holcim's dedication to delivering products and services that meet the evolving needs of the construction industry.

About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. To learn more, visit holcim.us.

