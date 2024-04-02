Milestone Systems Delivers Four Years of Record-High Net Revenue

"We are proud of Milestone's achievements to-date, but we are even more excited about the future," said Thomas Jensen, CEO, Milestone Systems. Post this

Milestone has long advocated that technology should be developed, sold, and used responsibly. In 2023, the company established a formal program on Responsible Technology. These principles will guide the development of Milestone's products and services and interactions throughout the value chain.

Jensen added: "I truly believe that technology should serve humanity not the other way around. Responsible Technology is not just a buzzword at Milestone – it is a crucial aspect of our commitment to serving our customers and societies at large. We are dedicated to ensuring that our software is not only innovative but also ethical."

Growth plans

Reflecting on Milestone's growth ambitions, Lars Larsen, CFO, Milestone Systems, said: "Looking ahead, we anticipate an eventful and promising 2024. We will continue our growth journey, in terms of revenue, investments, and profitability. We expect the coming financial year will bring many opportunities, particularly within the cloud and video analytics spaces."

Highlights from the year included the launch of XProtect Hospital Assist, a video solution that allows medical staff to remotely observe multiple patients at once and respond to incidents quickly. The company also introduced an updated approach for the casinos industry, one of the most strictly regulated industries in the world, to ensure gaming compliance and to help businesses deliver exceptional guest experiences.

By year-end, Milestone added Camera to Cloud capabilities to the cloud-based offering Milestone Kite, a simple, secure, and scalable Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS). The addition of Camera to Cloud means computing, recording and video storage can take place on cameras.

Highlights in FY 2023

Net revenue: 1.69 billion DKK (Approx. $244.9 million )

(Approx. ) Pre-tax profit: 109.9 million DKK (Approx. $15.9 Million )

(Approx. ) Employees: 1,294

Locations: 25

101 million DKK investment in development projects (Approx. $14.6 Million )

Read the 2023 Annual Report here.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: http://www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

Company Contact:

Thomas Stensbøl

Communications Manager

EMEA/APAC

[email protected]

Tel: +45 31 16 85 93

SOURCE Milestone Systems