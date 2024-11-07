Milestone Systems Enhances Cloud Connectivity and the Care Plus Experience with Latest XProtect Release

Milestone Systems, a leading provider of open platform video management software (VMS), today announced the release of the R2 2024 update to its XProtect platform. Post this

View real-time health status of devices and servers across multiple sites

Manage basic camera settings remotely

Grant or revoke reseller access to customer sites

While XProtect Remote Manager is still in its early stages, it represents a significant step in Milestone's cloud strategy, laying the groundwork for future enhancements and capabilities. The latest XProtect release also includes updates aimed at improving user experience and expanding global accessibility:

A new layout for video grids in Mobile Clients for Tablets, optimizing space usage and enhancing visibility

Vietnamese language support added to operator clients, furthering Milestone's commitment to serving diverse markets

Additionally, Milestone has overhauled its XProtect 360 Split View plugin, improving video loading speed, reducing memory consumption, and enhancing overall stability for users working with 360-degree cameras.

These updates reflect Milestone's ongoing dedication to innovation and its responsiveness to customer needs. By continually refining its offerings and exploring new technologies, Milestone aims to provide video management solutions that not only meet current demands but are also adaptable to future challenges in the security industry.

About XProtect

The Milestone XProtect open platform video management software currently supports more than 14,700 different security devices from more than 700 of the industry's leading manufacturers. Technology Partners include providers of network video cameras, NVRs, cloud technologies, access control, alarm and detection systems, video analytics, GPS technology, laser scanners, emergency call boxes, and much more.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: http://www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

