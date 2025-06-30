Milestone Systems Enhances Summer Festival Season Security with Open Platform Video Management

The Jelling Music Festival in Denmark exemplifies how effective video security enhances event safety. All video feeds are monitored via Milestone's video management software on 65-inch smart screens in a specially equipped emergency command truck. Post this

These advanced systems support coordinated decision-making between venue security, law enforcement, and emergency services, streamlining both response and prevention. Flexible VMS platforms are particularly valuable for overlaying event-specific venue maps, an essential feature when layouts change frequently for different events throughout festival season.

Key Technologies for Event Security

Event security professionals are increasingly deploying integrated technology solutions to enhance safety at large gatherings:

Video Management Software (VMS): Central platforms that integrate and manage multiple security technologies

Thermal Cameras: Detect unauthorized fires, overheating equipment, and monitor crowd density

Drone Surveillance: Provides aerial overwatch for large areas with real-time video feeds

AI-Powered Analytics: Identifies unusual patterns, counts crowds, and detects potential threats

Access Control Systems: Manages entry points with credential verification

Mobile Command Centers: Specially equipped vehicles that serve as on-site security headquarters

Real-World Applications Demonstrate Value

The Jelling Music Festival in Denmark exemplifies how effective video security enhances event safety. This year's festival, hosting nearly 40,000 attendees over four days, features 60 cameras throughout stages, entrances, and the campsite. All video feeds are monitored via Milestone's video management software on 65-inch smart screens in a specially equipped emergency command truck. Thermal cameras at the campsite offer advanced detection capabilities, enabling quick identification of unauthorized fires or barbecues.

The festival has grown from 1,000 spectators and 16 performances in 1989 to its current scale, thanks to open VMS technology that helps prevent overcrowding around the stages. Security teams are testing new capabilities including software that accurately counts attendees in specific areas, providing critical data for crowd management and emergency response.

The synchronization of video, audio, and geospatial data across agencies creates a shared operating view that improves response times and overall crowd safety. Security professionals can implement thermal imaging, IR-enabled cameras, and drone surveillance to create more adaptive and resilient event security strategies.

For more information about implementing comprehensive video security solutions for events, click here.

