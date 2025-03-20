Milestone Systems Expands XProtect with Enhanced Cloud Integration, Advanced Vehicle Analytics

The XProtect 2025 R1 release, available from March 18, 2025 at 12.00 CET, marks a significant expansion in platform accessibility, with the Arcules Plugin now supporting XProtect Professional+, Expert, and Corporate editions Post this

Previously available only for XProtect Corporate users, the Arcules Plugin has been redesigned as a standalone device solution, eliminating the requirement for interconnect licensing. This strategic enhancement allows organizations using XProtect Professional+, Expert, and Corporate to leverage Arcules' capabilities, significantly expanding market accessibility and integration options.

Advanced Analytics Transform Vehicle Identification and Tracking

The XProtect License Plate Recognition (LPR) extension in XProtect 2025 R1 introduces comprehensive enhancements that elevate vehicle identification to new levels of sophistication. These updates enable more precise and efficient vehicle analytics, including:

Vehicle Classification: Enables differential processing based on vehicle type, from motorcycles to buses

Color Recognition: Facilitates rapid vehicle identification for security and law enforcement

Make/Model Detection: Enhances vehicle identification accuracy for investigative purposes

Vehicle Angle Detection: Determines vehicle orientation relative to camera position

These advanced capabilities within the XProtect LPR extension accelerate vehicle identification processes, allowing security personnel and law enforcement to quickly locate and identify vehicles of interest. The system's enhanced capabilities support rapid filtering of video data based on specific vehicle characteristics, speeding up investigation processes and improving response times.

Transformative Impact on City Operations

Beyond security applications, the enhanced vehicle analytics provide valuable insights for urban planning and traffic management. The system's ability to analyze various vehicle types and their movement patterns enables:

Data-driven traffic flow optimization

Strategic congestion management

Environmental impact assessment through traffic pattern analysis

Informed infrastructure development planning

This latest release continues Milestone's tradition of innovation in video management technology, providing partners and customers with advanced tools to enhance security operations and leverage video data for broader operational insights.

About XProtect

The Milestone XProtect open-platform video management software currently supports more than 14,700 different security devices from more than 700 of the industry's leading manufacturers. Technology Partners include providers of network video cameras, NVRs, cloud technologies, access control, alarm and detection systems, video analytics, GPS technology, laser scanners, emergency call boxes, and much more.

Resources

Click to sign in to our partner portal and learn more about XProtect 2025 R1.

Click to learn more about Cloud Deployments.

Click to learn more about Arcules.

Click to learn more about traffic management in the Royal Bahamas Police case story.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS help customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014. For more information visit: http://www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

