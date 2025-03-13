Milestone Systems is Showcasing New Solutions at ISC West 2025

"Our suite of products enables law enforcement & other public safety agencies to respond faster to incidents, prepare cases more efficiently, & manage video evidence with ease." says Tim Palmquist, Vice President of Milestone Systems Americas. Post this

Unlocking the full potential of video data

For the first time, Milestone will present the expanded suite of products consisting of XProtect, BriefCam, and Arcules – spanning industry-leading video management software, innovative AI-driven video analytics, and flexible cloud-based solutions.

"The combination of Milestone's product portfolio enables organizations to unite all cameras, sensors, and sites in one centralized solution, and to tailor their installation to their unique needs – while also leveraging the latest analytics and AI technologies to get the full potential of video data. This means that organizations can now truly amplify what they can achieve with our video technology," says Morten Illum, Chief Revenue Officer at Milestone.

At Milestone's booth at ISC West, it will be possible to experience how our BriefCam AI-driven video analytics supercharge the potential of video surveillance cameras by transforming video footage into searchable, actionable and quantifiable insights.

Empowering Public Safety to make faster responses and smarter investigations

At ISC West, Milestone will also exhibit digital evidence management solutions within Public Safety – an area that faces unmatched challenges, from proactive crime prevention to real-time threat detection and efficient incident investigations.

"As of 2024, almost every criminal case involves some form of digital evidence(1), creating unprecedented challenges for law enforcement and prosecutors. Having secure and reliable video evidence is critical to solving these challenges and driving successful investigations," says Tim Palmquist, Vice President of Milestone Systems Americas.

"Our suite of products enables law enforcement and other public safety agencies to respond faster to incidents, prepare cases more efficiently, and manage video evidence with ease – creating valuable impact, not only for the users, but for the safety of people and society," says Tim Palmquist.

Revolutionizing Hybrid Cloud Architecture

During ISC West, Milestone will also showcase our new, flexible hybrid solution. This innovative deployment allows multi-site organizations to seamlessly integrate on-premise and cloud video management across various locations, providing centralized control and enhancing situational awareness.

"For businesses already using on-premise systems, the switch to cloud-based surveillance can seem daunting. However, a hybrid model provides an 'off-ramp' from on-premises infrastructure to cloud, empowering organizations to evolve their security infrastructure at their own pace – or to simply enjoy the best of both worlds with a hybrid solution," says Rahul Yadav, Chief Technology Officer at Milestone Systems.

"Our new, expanded Arcules integration will provide users with a valuable hybrid approach that truly offers unmatched flexibility to design their video security setup exactly to their needs. It's centralized, seamless, easy to use, and adjustable – as well as futureproof: by connecting current on-premises XProtect investments with Arcules cloud capabilities, users can evolve their security exactly how and when they choose – without compromise," says Rahul Yadav.

Launching as part of the upcoming XProtect R1 release, the expanded Arcules integration will be available from March 18.

About Milestone Systems:

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS help customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014. Visit milestonesys.com for more information.

