Milestone Systems Launches XProtect Evidence Manager: Cost-Effective, Open, and Built for Choice

"XProtect Evidence Manager advances our commitment to the open-platform philosophy that defines Milestone," said Tim Palmquist, Vice President, Americas, Milestone Systems. "By extending this approach to evidence management, we're giving organizations the freedom to choose how they implement, share, and store digital evidence, on their terms."

Redefining the Evidence Workflow

The extension enhances digital evidence management through three key innovations:

Workflow Efficiency: Save time by streamlining the case management workflow. Collaborate with external parties and gather any kind of digital evidence from multiple sources in a combined evidence case.

License-Free Sharing: Share evidence securely with stakeholders—without additional software or licenses—whether they're legal teams, investigators, or external partners.

Users can send a secure, password-protected link to recipients, rather than DVDs, USBs, or physical media.

Storage Freedom: Archive evidence wherever it makes most sense: on-premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments, supporting IT flexibility and budget control.

By adopting this open-platform approach to evidence management, organizations may see a significant cost reduction compared to proprietary alternatives, with potential savings coming from both initial purchase costs and long-term efficiencies gained through storage flexibility, license-free sharing, and reduced dependency on single-vendor ecosystems.

Extending Beyond Public Safety

While developed with public safety applications in mind, XProtect Evidence Manager extends beyond police departments. Any organization that manages incidents requiring evidence handling can benefit from this approach, including airports, casinos, university campuses, and corporate facilities.

The extension fully integrates with XProtect VMS, along with analytics platforms like Milestone's BriefCam, which enables users to review hours of video evidence in minutes.

"By challenging entrenched market dynamics and introducing genuine freedom of choice, we're disrupting how the industry approaches digital evidence," said Tim Palmquist. "This transformation represents a shift toward greater openness and user control. By emphasizing freedom and choice, we're helping redefine how organizations think about managing digital evidence over its entire lifecycle."

XProtect Evidence Manager will initially launch in the United States, with international availability planned for 2026.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS help customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014. For more information visit: http://www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

