Milestone Systems To Showcase Latest Video Innovations at Los Angeles XPerience Days

Milestone Systems is hosting the next "XPerience Days" in Los Angeles to highlight the latest trends and responsible innovations in video security.
PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Milestone Systems, a global leader in video technology, is at the forefront of the video security industry, emphasizing responsible technology innovation across its operations. The company will host this free, one-day event on September 5, in Los Angeles. Designed for IT leaders and security professionals, the event will feature engaging presentations from Milestone's technology partners across key industries such as education, healthcare, smart cities, and hospitality. Attendees will gain insights into the latest developments in AI technologies, cloud video strategies, and Milestone's newest product offerings.
A keynote session from renowned AI futurist, entrepreneur, and author, Steve Brown promises to be a highlight of the event. Brown, a former executive at Google Deepmind and Intel, and an advisor to Fortune 100 leaders on how to innovate with AI, will share his insights on how artificial intelligence is transforming video technologies and reshaping the future of security and business operations.
"We're excited to bring together IT and security professionals from all over Southern California to discuss the game-changing video technologies that are driving our industry forward," said Tim Palmquist, VP Americas, Milestone Systems. "The Los Angeles XPerience Days is a great chance to mingle with experts and colleagues and see firsthand how data-driven video solutions can boost both safety and efficiency for any organization."
What to Expect:
- AI & Video Analytics: Discover how AI is revolutionizing video technology in the security industry and beyond.
- Accelerating Cloud Technology: Understand the many options for cloud-based video management.
- Vertical Solutions for Growth: Learn about successful solutions that meet customer needs and expand business opportunity.
The event will be held at The Majestic Downtown, Los Angeles. Following the day's presentations, attendees are invited to network with fellow security professionals and speak one-on-one with Milestone experts during a relaxed social hour.
"At Milestone, we're all about equipping our partners with the information they need to thrive in today's fast-moving security world," said Palmquist. "We can't wait for this event – it's going to be insightful, informative, and fun."
For more information and to register for this complimentary event, please visit the Los Angeles XPerience Days registration page HERE.
About Milestone Systems
Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: http://www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.
