Milestone Systems To Showcase Latest Video Innovations at Los Angeles XPerience Days

"We're excited to bring together IT and security professionals from all over Southern California to discuss the game-changing video technologies that are driving our industry forward," said Tim Palmquist, VP Americas, Milestone Systems. "The Los Angeles XPerience Days is a great chance to mingle with experts and colleagues and see firsthand how data-driven video solutions can boost both safety and efficiency for any organization."

What to Expect:

AI & Video Analytics: Discover how AI is revolutionizing video technology in the security industry and beyond.

Accelerating Cloud Technology: Understand the many options for cloud-based video management.

Vertical Solutions for Growth: Learn about successful solutions that meet customer needs and expand business opportunity.

The event will be held at The Majestic Downtown, Los Angeles. Following the day's presentations, attendees are invited to network with fellow security professionals and speak one-on-one with Milestone experts during a relaxed social hour.

"At Milestone, we're all about equipping our partners with the information they need to thrive in today's fast-moving security world," said Palmquist. "We can't wait for this event – it's going to be insightful, informative, and fun."

For more information and to register for this complimentary event, please visit the Los Angeles XPerience Days registration page HERE.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: http://www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

