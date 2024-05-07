Milestone Systems to Showcase Latest Video Innovations at Toronto Xperience Day

"We are excited to bring together security professionals from across Canada to explore the cutting-edge video technologies that are shaping the future of our industry," said Peter Lintzeris, Director of Sales, Canada, at Milestone Systems. Post this

"We are excited to bring together security professionals from across Canada to explore the cutting-edge video technologies that are shaping the future of our industry," said Peter Lintzeris, Director of Sales, Canada, at Milestone Systems. "The Toronto XPerience Day offers a unique opportunity to learn from experts, network with peers, and discover how Milestone's open platform solutions can help organizations optimize safety and efficiency."

The event will be held at Steam Whistle Brewing in the heart of downtown Toronto. Following the day's presentations, attendees are invited to network with fellow security professionals and speak one-on-one with Milestone experts during a relaxed social hour.

"Milestone is committed to empowering our partners with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in today's fast-paced security landscape," said Lintzeris. "We look forward to an engaging and informative event, and to continuing to support the Canadian security community with our open platform video management innovations."

For more information and to register for this complimentary event, please visit the Milestone Systems' Toronto XPerience Day web page.

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: http://www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

