Milestone Systems Unveils Comprehensive Updates Across XProtect, BriefCam, and Arcules

When an access-related event occurs, the door icon on the map automatically updates, allowing operators to quickly identify issues. Teams can acknowledge alarms and control doors directly from the map interface, saving valuable time during security incidents when every second counts.

Practical Workflow Improvements

Operators will notice several practical improvements in their daily workflow. When creating image snapshots in investigations, operators can now include time stamps and camera information directly on the images, a frequently requested feature that improves traceability in reports. The Smart Client also combines previously separate HTML and image/text functions, making it easier to build comprehensive security dashboards.

For development partners, XProtect 2025 R2 enhances the Milestone Integration Platform with geographic positioning for access control units and expanded video codec support for web applications. The Milestone AI Bridge 2.0.0 is now officially available for production, making it easier for organizations to integrate artificial intelligence with their security video.

Enhanced Analytics Portfolio

The latest updates from BriefCam focus on delivering more reliable performance and intuitive operation for security teams using video analytics. Key enhancements include:

Enhanced stability through modernized infrastructure and strengthened security frameworks for consistent performance when analyzing large volumes of video data

New Home Research Dashboard with tailored views for specific use cases, making it easier for different types of users to access the tools they need most

Improved visualization capabilities through enhanced mapping in the Respond Module to help better understand incident patterns and locations

Streamlined workflows for creating custom classifications and improved synchronization with video management systems

Flexible Cloud Security Solutions

For organizations transitioning to cloud-based security, Milestone's Arcules platform has received substantial enhancements that address the growing demand for flexible, scalable video surveillance solutions. The updated platform delivers:

Improved enterprise scalability, allowing organizations to expand their video security coverage without compromising performance or management complexity

Enhanced user management capabilities that provide administrators with better control over access permissions and system configurations

Expanded analytics features that help security teams extract more value from their video data and identify patterns more effectively

Better integration capabilities with existing security infrastructure, making it easier to adopt cloud-based video surveillance without disrupting established workflows

These improvements enable organizations to deploy hybrid security architectures that seamlessly integrate cloud and on-premises components, providing the flexibility to adapt security strategies as needs evolve.

