Miley Legal Celebrates 20 Years of Serving Injured West Virginians

"When I started this firm, I wanted to create the kind of law firm I believed injured people deserved. A firm that would communicate, tell clients the truth, treat them with respect, and fight for them when they needed it most." -- Tim Miley, founder of Miley Legal Post this

That belief was shaped by Miley's own experience. Early in his legal career, he represented large corporations and insurance companies. Over time, he became increasingly frustrated by tactics used to delay, deny, and minimize legitimate claims made by injured people. In 2001, he made the decision to dedicate his practice exclusively to representing injured individuals and families. Five years later, he opened Miley Legal.

"When I started this firm, I wanted to create the kind of law firm I believed injured people deserved," said Miley, founder of Miley Legal. "A firm that would communicate, tell clients the truth, treat them with respect, and fight for them when they needed it most. Twenty years later, that mission remains exactly the same."

Since opening its doors, Miley Legal has represented thousands of individuals and families throughout West Virginia in cases involving car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, workplace injuries, and other serious personal injury matters. Miley has personally participated in more than 40 jury trials and has built a team known for its responsiveness, client service, and commitment to helping people navigate some of life's most difficult moments.

In addition to his legal career, Miley has spent years serving the people of West Virginia in public office. Elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2004, he later served as Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and was elected Speaker of the House in 2014. His experience in both the courtroom and the Legislature has provided a unique understanding of West Virginia law and the challenges facing the people it serves.

Throughout the month of June, Miley Legal will commemorate its anniversary by sharing stories, milestones, and reflections from the firm's first 20 years, while recognizing the clients, team members, referral partners, and communities that have been part of the journey.

"Over the last 20 years, we've recovered more than $100 million for our clients, and I'm proud of that," Miley added. "But what matters most is the trust people place in us when they're facing one of the hardest challenges of their lives. We're grateful for that trust, and we're excited about what comes next."

The firm's anniversary campaign will include a new 20th-anniversary commercial, community-focused storytelling, and content celebrating the people and relationships that have shaped Miley Legal over the last two decades.

About Miley Legal

Miley Legal is a West Virginia personal injury law firm founded in 2006 by attorney Tim Miley. With offices in Clarksburg and Morgantown, the firm represents injured individuals and families throughout West Virginia in matters involving motor vehicle accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, workplace injuries, and other personal injury claims. The firm offers free consultations and works on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no fee unless compensation is recovered on their behalf. For more information, please visit www.mileylegal.com.

Media Contact

Carrie Nielsen

Chief Marketing Officer

Miley Legal

(402) 216-7997

[email protected]

www.mileylegal.com

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Jeff Cheatham, Creative Content, LLC, 1 9729616171, [email protected], www.creativecontent-llc.com

SOURCE Miley Legal