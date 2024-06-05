Milford Public Library Completes Ambitious Digitization Project With BMI

We're thrilled to partner with BMI. Their approach exceeds our expectations for quality, and this project not only preserves our history but makes it much more accessible to our community and researchers. Post this

Winter 2023 saw the project kick off with BMI's Milestone 1 Proof of Concept process (M1), which entails the creation of the project process flow, testing, and library approval. Once the M1 was approved, the microfilm was scanned and processed and, in February 2024, the project was completed. The result is a comprehensive digital archive hosted on BMI's secure platform, Digital ReeL, with access restricted to library use through IP lock, ensuring both public accessibility and data security.

The successful completion of this project marks a significant milestone for the Milford Public Library in its mission to preserve and make accessible its rich historical resources. "This project not only preserves our history but makes it much more accessible to our community and researchers, wherever they may be," said Diana, reflecting on the project's impact. With this advanced digital resource, the library continues to serve as a vital hub/center for education and history enthusiasts alike.

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

