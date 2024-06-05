Milford Public Library Completes Ambitious Digitization Project With BMI

Milford Public Library, in partnership with BMI Imaging, has successfully digitized approximately 350 microfilm reels of historical newspapers, enhancing public accessibility and preserving important records.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, Inc. proudly announces the completion of a significant digitization project in partnership with Milford Public Library (Connecticut), enhancing the accessibility and preservation of historical newspaper collections. This initiative, which started with an informal scanning request in October 2021, has successfully converted approximately 350 reels of microfilm into digitally accessible formats. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the library sought to make these vital historical records readily available and searchable for the public while ensuring their long-term preservation.
The project was set into motion in March 2023 when the Milford Public Library issued an RFP stating their requirements for digitization services, including OCR processing, enhanced grayscale scanning, and online accessibility. After a competitive bidding process, BMI was selected in June 2023 due to their proven expertise and innovative technology solutions in the field of digital archiving. "We're thrilled to partner with BMI on this crucial project. Their approach not only meets but exceeds our expectations for quality and accessibility," said Diana Preece, the project coordinator from Milford Public Library, who has been instrumental from the inception of this project.
Winter 2023 saw the project kick off with BMI's Milestone 1 Proof of Concept process (M1), which entails the creation of the project process flow, testing, and library approval. Once the M1 was approved, the microfilm was scanned and processed and, in February 2024, the project was completed. The result is a comprehensive digital archive hosted on BMI's secure platform, Digital ReeL, with access restricted to library use through IP lock, ensuring both public accessibility and data security.
The successful completion of this project marks a significant milestone for the Milford Public Library in its mission to preserve and make accessible its rich historical resources. "This project not only preserves our history but makes it much more accessible to our community and researchers, wherever they may be," said Diana, reflecting on the project's impact. With this advanced digital resource, the library continues to serve as a vital hub/center for education and history enthusiasts alike.
About BMI
Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.
Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.
As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.
Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.
