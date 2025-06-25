Milford's Sensitive Care Dentistry Advances to Care Advanced Dentistry

"The new name reflects how our practice has evolved," said Dr. Quintner. "Care Advanced Dentistry represents our modern, holistic approach to oral health. But at its core, we're still the same family-focused practice that has been putting patients first for over 40 years." Post this

Fresh Look, Same Trusted Practice

With Care Advanced Dentistry's next chapter well underway, patients will notice the practice's fresh new look and feel, from modernized signage and elevated office spaces to a sleek new website. Behind the rebrand, however, are all the same qualities that have made the practice what it is today: a trusted team of experts, state-of-the-art equipment, and a commitment to exceptional service and results.

The Care Behind the Name

Care Advanced Dentistry is the leading expert in preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dental care.

From in Milford and beyond the surrounding communities, they help patients of all ages approach life's biggest moments with a healthy, confident smile, thanks to:

Cosmetic treatments—from implants and whitening to veneers—that empower patients to feel their best.

In-office labs and specialists for faster treatment and better outcomes.

State-of-the-art imaging, scanning, and laser technology for advanced diagnostics and care.

With a philosophy that sees oral health as a vital part of holistic, lifelong wellness, Care Advanced Dentistry's mission remains focused on providing meaningful experiences and lasting results, both in and out of the chair.

"We want patients to feel empowered, confident, and cared for from the moment they walk through our doors," said Dr. Quintner. "This is more than a rebrand—it's a renewed commitment to exceptional care."

A Local Legacy

Founded by Dr. Alex's father and now led by a new generation, Care Advanced Dentistry represents a bridge between innovation and integrity. As the practice enters this exciting next chapter, Dr. Alex builds on a family legacy rooted in compassion, professionalism, and care for community.

In a recent Connecticut Post article, Dr. Quintner emphasized the practice's enduring values:

"Our mission is to put our patients and our team first, and we will continue to do so. We're a business that is committed to elevating everyone that comes through our doors by attracting the best providers, the best support team, and the best patients."

About Care Advanced Dentistry

Care Advanced Dentistry believes that smile care is self-care—and self-care is healthcare. The team is committed to empowering patients through expert preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dental services. Their compassionate approach, paired with state-of-the-art technology and personalized treatments, ensures that every patient and family feels confident and cared for. For more than 40 years, the practice has remained a trusted partner for families throughout Connecticut. From first checkups to full smile transformations, Care Advanced Dentistry helps patients meet life's biggest moments with a healthy smile.

To schedule your consultation with the Care Advanced Dentistry team, visit careadvanceddentistry.com or call (203) 878-6699. We also welcome you to visit our newly renovated office at 55 Old Gate Lane in Milford, CT.

Media Contact

Lea Mascola, Mascola Group, 1 2034696900 125, [email protected]

SOURCE Care Advanced Dentistry