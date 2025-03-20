Military Spouses Demand Action: Calling on Congress to Enact a Military Family Bill of Rights

If we are going to talk about warfighting, we must talk about the backbone of our military: military families. Military families deserve to be protected. Post this

Today, Secure Families Initiative (SFI) unveiled the Military Family Bill of Rights, a sweeping set of protections designed to address the systemic gaps that leave military families vulnerable. Developed by active-duty spouses from across branches, ranks, and backgrounds, this Bill of Rights establishes a baseline standard of safety and dignity for military families, regardless of where their service member is stationed.

"If we are going to talk about warfighting, we must talk about the backbone of our military: military families. Military families deserve to be protected," said Brandi Jones, Organizing Director of SFI. "The Military Family Bill of Rights is about dignity—an overdue recognition of the unrelenting sacrifices we make. For too long, our families have been silenced, unheard, and unprotected.

The Military Family Bill of Rights outlines key guarantees that would improve safety, stability, and protections for all military families, including:

The right to safety information about duty stations

The right to information from and communication with command

The right to expert resources for military children

The right to caregiving leave

The right to know when commands are out of compliance with DoD directives

The right to timely resolution for disputes

The right to privacy for military children

The right to a dependent Home of Record

Next week active-duty families stationed all over the world will come to Washington, DC to meet with dozens of Members of Congress asking them to support this Bill of Rights.

"It is time for Congress to affirm that military families are essential to national security, and to ensure we receive the rights and protections we deserve." said Sarah Streyder, Executive Director of SFI.

For more information and to get involved, visit https://securefamiliesinitiative.org/.

About Secure Families Initiative: Secure Families Initiative (SFI) is a nonpartisan 501(c)(4) nonprofit that trains and mobilizes diverse military families to be voters and advocates on issues that impact them and their communities. We especially encourage military family members to get involved in issues related to foreign policy and national security, as military families know better than most the consequences than wars abroad have here at home. SFI regularly partners with its sister organization, Secure Families Foundation (SFF): a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit that educates military families and civilian supporters on the ways in which foreign policy impacts the military community. Neither organization receives funding from the U.S. government or any foreign entity.

