Military World Games Issue Invitations to 142 Nations Ahead of First-Ever U.S.-Hosted Games

The 2027 Military World Games are scheduled for June 25 through July 4, 2027, with competition and athlete village locations planned across North and South Carolina, including Charlotte and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus.

"The issuance of official invitations formally initiates the CISM participation process for the 8th Military World Games," said Colonel Nilton Gomes Rolim Filho, President of the International Military Sports Council. "It represents our official call to CISM member nations to come together in the spirit of friendship through sport, and it allows the international planning and coordination required for the Games to move forward."

"With official invitations now issued, we move from planning toward execution," said Ike Belk, Co-Chair of the 2027 Military World Games. "Hosting the Military World Games in the United States for the first time is a significant responsibility and an extraordinary honor, and our team across the Carolinas is prepared to work alongside CISM and participating nations to deliver Games that reflect the values of service, excellence, and international unity."

"With invitations now issued, the Carolinas formally step into the role of host for the 2027 Military World Games," said David Koerner, Co-Chair of the 2027 Military World Games. "This moment reflects years of coordination and preparation, and it signals our readiness to welcome nations from around the world and deliver Games that honor the spirit of service and international cooperation."

Held every four years, the Military World Games bring together military athletes from around the world to compete in Olympic, military and adaptive sports. The event is governed by CISM, an international sports organization founded in 1948 to promote cooperation and mutual respect among armed forces through sport.

The Military World Games are considered the largest military sporting event in the world and one of the largest international multi-sport competitions. The 2027 Games will be the first Military World Games held on U.S. soil, marking a historic first for the host nation.

Organized under the International Military Sports Council, the Military World Games are guided by CISM's long-standing motto, "Friendship Through Sport," which emphasizes cooperation and mutual respect among armed forces through athletic competition. For the 2027 Games, organizers in the Carolinas have adopted "Peace Through Sport" as a complementary unifying theme, reflecting the host region's focus on legacy, diplomacy and global connection.

The 2027 Games are expected to include:

More than 10,000 military athletes

Participation from 142 CISM member nations

Competition across more than 40 sports

Approximately one million spectators across the Carolinas

Select events may serve as qualification pathways for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, where applicable and subject entirely to international federation qualification systems.

As part of its ongoing preparations, the organizing committee has launched the official Military World Games website, www.mwg27.com, which will serve as a centralized source for updates, participation information and partnership opportunities as planning continues.

With official invitations issued, the Local Organizing Committee will continue advancing planning alongside CISM, participating nations, government partners, and sponsors. Organizers said select sponsorship and partnership opportunities remain available, with additional announcements related to venues, international delegations, economic impact, and operational milestones expected in 2026, as preparations continue across the United States.

More information about the 2027 Military World Games is available at www.mwg27.com.

About the International Military Sports Council

Founded in 1948, the International Military Sports Council (CISM) is one of the largest multidisciplinary organizations in the world, dedicated to fostering peace and friendship through sport among the armed forces of its 142 member nations. Guided by its motto, "Friendship through Sport," CISM organizes world-class competitions and events, including the Military World Games, where service members compete at the highest level while promoting mutual respect, solidarity, and international cooperation. Through sport, CISM builds bridges between nations, supports the physical and moral development of military personnel, and contributes to global peacebuilding efforts. To learn more, visit https://www.milsport.one/.

About the Military World Games LOC

The 2027 Military World Games Local Organizing Committee (MWG27 LOC) is the official organizing body responsible for planning, funding, and delivering the 2027 CISM Military World Games in the Carolinas. Established exclusively to host the Games, the LOC oversees all operational, logistical, and strategic aspects of the event, including venue operations, government and military coordination, athlete services, security, and legacy initiatives.

Backed by decades of leadership in elite sport and major international events, the MWG27 LOC works closely with local, state, federal, and military partners to deliver a world-class experience for more than 10,000 military athletes from over 140 nations.

As the lead entity for the 2027 Games, the MWG27 LOC operates in direct alignment with the International Military Sports Council (CISM), the United States Performance Center, and host-city stakeholders to ensure the Military World Games leave a lasting legacy for the Carolinas and the global military community. To learn more, visit www.mwg27.com.

