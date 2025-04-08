MilitaryConnected.org and Verizon Join Forces to Bridge the Skills Gap and Support Economic Mobility for the Military Community

"Our focus is on ending workplace attrition and unemployment in the military community. Having a partner like Verizon Skill Forward will help us do just that." - Robert Archibald, Founder of MilitaryConnected.org Post this

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Verizon Skill Forward to provide career-enhancing online course focuses on high-demand skills for our nation's heroes and their families," said Robert Archibald, Founder of MilitaryConnected.org. "Our focus is on ending workplace attrition and unemployment in the military community. Having a partner like Verizon Skill Forward will help us do just that."

Verizon Skill Forward is part of Verizon's responsible business plan to provide 50,000 individuals with training that will empower them to advance their careers and improve their economic mobility by 2030.

"Verizon is proud to partner with MilitaryConnected.org to promote our Skill Forward program to those who serve and their families," said Donna Epps, Verizon's Chief Responsible Business Officer. "By equipping our military community with skills and resources for a post-service career, we can help strengthen their pathways to new opportunities and successful employment. This partnership is just one way Verizon continues to ensure that America's heroes have the opportunities they need to thrive in the digital economy."

With this partnership, Military-Connected and Verizon Skill Forward are set to help military personnel and their families acquire in-demand technical and human skills for in-demand jobs in fields like AI, Cybersecurity, Climate, and more.

About MilitaryConnected.org: MilitaryConnected.org is committed to improving the lives of America's military-connected community through employer education, talent engagement, and data-driven research. It seeks to ensure every member of America's military-connected community has equal access to the resources necessary to unlock their full potential. Be more than military-friendly, become military-ready at militaryconnected.org.

About Verizon Skill Forward: The Verizon Skill Forward program is a collaboration between edX and Verizon aimed at providing career-enhancing online courses focused on high-demand skills to facilitate long-term career growth. The Skill Forward effort is part of Verizon's responsible business plan with a goal to provide 50,000 individuals with training that will empower them to advance their careers and improve their economic mobility by 2030.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

Media Contact

Dylan Steadman, MilitaryConnected.org, 1 (509) 426-1582, [email protected], www.militaryconnected.org

SOURCE MilitaryConnected.org