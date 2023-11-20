Milk Jar Cookies Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary: A Decade of Spreading Sweetness in Los Angeles

"We started this journey with a simple goal: to create the perfect cookie and share it with the world. Little did we know that our cookies would become not only a source of joy but a true staple in the heart of Los Angeles," said Courtney Cowan. Post this

Milk Jar Cookies opened its doors in 2013 on Wilshire Blvd. in Central Los Angeles, and it has since become a staple in the city's dessert scene. Milk Jar Cookies also offers nationwide shipping in an effort to reach every cookie lover in the country.

Milk Jar Cookies has not only created exceptional cookies but also cultivated a loyal following and made a significant impact in LA and beyond.

A Look Back at 10 Years of Sweet Success:

A Second Location

Milk Jar Cookies opened its new Encino, Calif. location on June 2, 2023. The 2975-square foot venture marked the brand's second storefront where customers can indulge in the complete Milk Jar Cookies menu while enjoying the dining area and patio, all prepared in a state-of-the-art kitchen. Notably, the Encino location was optimized to enhance and streamline the brand's shipping and delivery operations, ensuring that its baked treats reach customers efficiently, without compromising on the brand's quality standards.

Over time, both locations have become more than just a cookie shop; they're a place for the community to come together. With games, coloring activities, and the opportunity to host cookie decorating classes and birthday parties, they're a spot where families, friends, and neighbors can create sweet memories.

Milk Jar Cookies Bakebook

In October of 2020, Cowan became an author with the release of her first all-encompassing baking cookbook: The Milk Jar Cookies Bakebook. With a collection of seventy-five meticulously crafted recipes, the book covers a wide range of delectable treats, including hand-rolled cookies, classic cakes and pies, no-bake creations, and even homemade marshmallows. Beyond the recipes, readers can delve into Cowan's baking journey, enriched with anecdotes that provide a personal touch to the book.

Additionally, the Bakebook offers a unique feature: recipe-specific Spotify playlists to elevate the baking experience. Whether you're a seasoned baker or just beginning your culinary journey, this book promises to deliver hours of culinary enjoyment and memorable moments in the kitchen.

The recipes, stories, and insight of the Bakebook mirrors the quality and ingredients that go into the Milk Jar Cookies signature and niche recipes. The Milk Jar Cookies Bakebook highlights the expertise and creativity of Cowan, and it serves as a valuable resource for anyone looking to explore the world of baking, offering a diverse array of recipes and a glimpse into her own baking adventures.

Franchise Growth

Cowan launched a franchising program in May 2023 and has plans to expand to 39 states. Milk Jar Cookies invites passionate individuals to join its franchising family and share in the vision of spreading joy and kindness through irresistible homemade cookies. Milk Jar Cookies' commitment to preserving the culture of 'cookies and kindness' and vetting exceptionally qualified individuals sets them apart, ensuring that every franchisee they bring on board is not just a business partner but a dedicated ambassador of the Milk Jar experience.

Milk Jar Cookies plans to leverage its dedicated corporate team and technology to support franchisees through onboarding. The team includes Matt Hale, an experienced franchisor, franchising expert and consultant, to oversee and advise the growth of franchising efforts in the target expansion areas. At a high level, this will include robust training, site selection, real estate, construction, premarketing, hiring, location opening training and support, grand opening, and ongoing operations/marketing support. Aspiring franchisees undergo a personalized and detailed vetting process, including a meeting and a potential full-day program at company headquarters to learn more about Milk Jar, meet the team, and review key aspects of the franchise program in more detail.

Community Involvement

Milk Jar Cookies is proud to be "born and bred in LA" and loves to showcase its commitment to the local community. The team has consistently supported the community through partnerships with local businesses and involvement in various charitable initiatives.

Over the years, Milk Jar Cookies has been dedicated to supporting local causes. Most recently, they've been providing cookies to workers and artists in support of the 2023 Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild Strikes. During the strike, they extended discounts and handed out free cookies to those who were striking for fair wages in the entertainment industry. Milk Jar Cookies also contributed to the "Make March Matter" initiative with the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, donating $1 from every Milk & Cereal Cookie sold during March.

Milk Jar Cookies' "California Cookie Club" is also a testament to its deep-rooted connection with the Los Angeles community. This loyalty program is designed to enhance the experience of every customer who walks through their doors. By accumulating points through their visits, customers can unlock a world of special discounts, exclusive gifts, and surprises, reinforcing the bond between Milk Jar Cookies and its community.

Collaborations and Partnerships

Williams Sonoma: Milk Jar Cookies' cookie mixes were available for a limited time at Williams Sonoma stores worldwide, offering customers the convenience of purchasing them in-store or online.





Trejo's Tacos: In a collaboration with Trejo's Tacos, Milk Jar Cookies and Trejo's Tacos partnered to create a delectable donut inspired by Danny Trejo's grandmother and Milk Jar's Mint Chocolate cookie. Known as the "Thin-Mint Abuelita Glaze Donut", this donut had a rich dark chocolate Abuelita glaze, a crumble of Milk Jar's Mint Chocolate Cookie, and a drizzle of chocolate peppermint. This limited-time treat was available at Trejo's Coffee & Donuts in Hollywood and benefited the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles for its "Make March Matter" initiative.





Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles: Beyond her culinary endeavors, Cowan, a former girl scout herself, returned to support the Girl Scouts of Los Angeles through the Emerging Leaders Mentorship Program. This initiative includes mentoring session agendas, icebreaker activities, guidance on highlighting Girl Scouts on college applications, a career and self-assessment tool, and a values inventory worksheet, all designed to empower and guide the next generation of leaders.





Corporate Gifting: Through the Milk Jar Cookies corporate gifting program, businesses have the opportunity to demonstrate their appreciation for the individuals critical to their success. Milk Jar Cookies takes pride in its corporate partnerships and is enthusiastic about collaborating to provide the most delectable gifts to clients.

In celebration of its tenth anniversary, Milk Jar Cookies launched a giveaway of its special edition "10th Anniversary Box". This special cookie box comprised the company's 'Greatest Hits,' which included its fans' most cherished treats, as well as three 'Hidden Tracks,' adding an element of surprise. It also contained a CD Booklet that shared stories from the last decade of Milk Jar's journey, a 'Be Kind, Spread Joy' tote bag, and an exciting surprise in each and every box. In an extra special twist, there were three discreetly placed "golden tickets" inside these Anniversary Boxes, ensuring that three fortunate recipients claimed grand prizes.

As Milk Jar Cookies embarks on its next chapter, the company looks forward to offering even more opportunities for cookie lovers to indulge in the taste of joy and kindness.

About Milk Jar Cookies

Since its launch in 2013, LA's Milk Jar Cookies has become a sought-after sweets destination, the go-to gift for friends and Fortune 500 companies alike. Milk Jar Cookies are homemade and hand-rolled daily & baked in small batches of fresh ingredients and zero preservatives. The unique in-home cookie experience has now expanded with Courtney Cowan's first cookbook, Milk Jar Cookies Bakebook. Services include in-shop sales, delivery and country-wide shipping of all cookies, unique merchandise, pup cookies, dough and more.

