Milkadamia Debuts Its Refrigerated Artisanal Line at Natural Products Expo East

Original Macadamia Milk, Unsweetened Macadamia Milk, Macadamia and Oat Milk, Macadamia and Coconut Milk, Macadamia and Almond Milk

Refrigerated plant milk is nearly 90% of the total $2.9 billion plant milk category, making Milkadamia's entry a significant milestone for the company and its focus on preserving the abundant flavor and health benefits of raw macadamia nuts along with other artisanally created blends.

"Milkadamia's new refrigerated line offers a highly differentiated range of plant-based milks that highly appeal to consumers looking for a uniquely tasty, Earth-forward, natural, and artisan-made beverages with few simple, high quality ingredients," said Alexandra Newman, Chief Executive Officer. "No other brand currently checks all the boxes and delights the plant-milk lover with subtle taste and clean, simple product formulation just like how you would make it at home. We tested our innovation concepts with 1,000 consumers and we're incredibly encouraged by the favorable responses from consumers who love what we offer and how we consciously source for our products."

The demand for plant-based offerings has resulted in double-digit growth in this category year after year, with plant-based milk the largest segment (40.6% of U.S. households purchase plant-based milk and 75.7% of consumers repeat their purchases).

Milkadamia's Organic Artisanal milks are deliciously simple with only a few of the finest ingredients and no gums, added flavors, oils or fillers. The result is an elegant, smooth taste experience proving that less is more.

The brand is a forerunner in regenerative farming, restoring the biodiversity and composition of the soil to yield more nutrients and sequestering carbon to let the Earth breathe easier. Milkadamia keeps innovating with purpose.

Milkadamia is also a NEXTY award finalist at this year's Expo East event in Philadelphia, with their latest shelf-stable ready-to-drink beverage innovation, milkadamia Milk Tea.

Milkadamia Organic Artisanal will be available in the refrigerated section of grocery stores early 2024. For more information, visit http://www.milkadamia.com.

About Milkadamia:

Milkadamia is a premium plant-based milk deliciously made from raw, never roasted macadamias. Our uniquely taste-full milks have a smooth, subtle taste and milky creaminess – while nurturing the Earth through the support of regenerative farming practices we follow in our farms in Australia. Milkadamia has a delectable symphony of flavors to delight your day in your coffee, smoothie, or bakery creations – all dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and non-GMO.

