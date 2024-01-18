milkadamia Introduces New Organic Artisan Refrigerated Line at the Winter Fancy Food Show

"At milkadamia, we're thrilled to attend the Fancy Food Show and kick off the New Year with our exciting refrigerated line that promises to further disrupt the industry in a good way!" Post this

"The plant-based milk category continues to grow strongly as more and more consumers are embracing brands with transparency and an ethos that aligns with their eco- and health-conscious values," said Alexandra Newman, Chief Executive Officer. "At milkadamia, we're thrilled to attend the Fancy Food Show and kick off the New Year with our exciting refrigerated line that promises to further disrupt the industry in a good way! Our brand stands out from other plant-based milks by nourishing our planet through supporting soil health and regenerative farming. It's a revolution of regeneration from our farms to your table."

Plant-based milk remains the largest segment of plant-based offerings, with 40.6% of U.S. households purchasing plant-based milk and 75.7% of consumers repeating their purchases.

milkadamia Organic Artisan will be available in the refrigerated section of grocery stores in 2024. Their team tested the innovation recipe with 1,000 consumers, who responded favorably and appreciated how the offerings are consciously sourced.

The award-winning brand keeps innovating with purpose and is a forerunner in regenerative farming, restoring the biodiversity and composition of the soil to yield more nutrients and sequestering carbon to let the Earth breathe easier.

For more information, visit http://www.milkadamia.com.

About Milkadamia:

Milkadamia is a premium plant-based milk deliciously made from raw, never roasted macadamias. Our uniquely taste-full milks have a smooth, subtle taste and milky creaminess – while nurturing the Earth through the support of regenerative farming practices we follow in our farms in Australia. Milkadamia has a delectable symphony of flavors to delight your day in your coffee, smoothie, or bakery creations – all dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and non-GMO.

