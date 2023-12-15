Milkadamia Partners With Pop Up Grocer in New York, Bringing New Offerings For Creamy Plant-Based Milk Made from Raw Macadamias

"It is so exciting for Milkadamia to be a part of the Pop Up Grocer family and for consumers who love our brand and others curious to give us a try," said Alexandra Newman, Chief Executive Officer. Post this

Milkadamia's macadamias are regeneratively grown in Australia in the brand's family-owned farms, featuring an elegantly smooth and subtle taste. Milkadamia's focus on preserving the abundant flavor and health benefits of raw macadamia nuts is an important component of the company's success.

"It is so exciting for Milkadamia to be a part of the Pop Up Grocer family and for consumers who love our brand and others curious to give us a try," said Alexandra Newman, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to seeing what delicious drinks and culinary creations are made with our products, especially during the festive holiday season. As a brand, we keep innovating with purpose, using regenerative farming, restoring the biodiversity and composition of the soil to yield more nutrients, and sequestering carbon to let the Earth breathe more easily."

The demand for plant-based offerings has resulted in double-digit growth in this category year after year, with plant-based milk the largest segment (40.6% of U.S. households purchase plant-based milk and 75.7% of consumers repeat their purchases), thus becoming a household staple for many.

Macadamia milk has quickly become a beloved plant milk for many consumers. Deliciously different and ethically sound, Milkadamia's array of creamy milks and coffee/tea-based beverages have consumers saying goodbye to almond and oat alternatives for their iced or hot coffees and teas.

About Milkadamia:

Milkadamia is artisanally made with only the highest quality raw, not roasted, macadamias, grown with love and regeneratively farmed in Australia, with abundant rainfall, ample sunshine and rich soil. Milkadamia's smooth and milky creaminess makes it the tastiest choice for your cup of coffee, breakfast cereal or superfood smoothie, stirred into soup and added to your brownie mix! And best of all, it's deliciously free of dairy, soy, GMOs, and gluten.

