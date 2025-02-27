Milkadamia to Present Its Highly-Anticipated Flat Pack Oat Milk at Natural Products Expo West 2025

"We hope Flat Pack sparks a larger shift, inspiring and challenging companies to rethink waste at the source and explore precycling as the future of sustainable packaging," said Jim Richards, CEO of milkadamia Post this

The launch of the Flat Pack marks a significant step forward in providing a more sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective plant milk alternative, drastically cutting packaging waste by 94% and weight by 85%.

This precycled product significantly reduces ecological costs by minimizing transportation bulk and packaging, shifting the focus from post-purchase waste management to proactive reduction, making a direct positive impact on the planet while streamlining operations and enabling cost savings.

When combined with water, each individual sheet produces half a liter of creamy oat milk. To achieve Flat Pack Oat Milk's signature rich, creamy texture, milkadamia tapped into an ingredient it has in abundance: macadamia nut oil. With the brand's roots in macadamia farming, this addition bridges milkadamia's past, present, and future.

"Flat Pack is for people who give a damn. And based on the response we've received so far, a lot of people give a damn — especially foodservice operators around the world who immediately see the value in reducing packaging, storage, and weight," said Jim Richards, CEO of milkadamia. "It's clear the industry is ready for real, practical sustainability solutions. We hope Flat Pack sparks a larger shift, inspiring and challenging companies to rethink waste at the source and explore precycling as the future of sustainable packaging."

Flat Pack Benefits for Foodservice & Retail Operators:

Space Efficiency: Compact, ultra-light sheets save valuable storage space

Reduce Costs: Flat Pack will cost 10-20% less than leading oat milk brands

Extended Shelf Life: Unopened oat milk sheets have an 18-month shelf life

Customizability: The sheets produce fully customizable oat milk

Reduced Shipping Costs: Lightweight, flat design minimizes freight expenses

How it Works | Flat Pack is designed for simplicity:

Mix: One sheet per one cup of water

Blend: 30-60 seconds for the ideal consistency, or soak overnight and shake

Use: Foams beautifully for coffee, tea, and all milk-based applications

Store: Once blended, keeps for 3-5 days in the fridge

Flat Pack Oat Milk will be available for distribution in foodservice, as well as direct-to-consumers via milkadamia.com and Amazon in Q2 2025. This is just the beginning, as milkadamia plans to follow with additional Flat Pack offerings, including almond and rice milks, and with a vision of expanding further in the future.

About milkadamia

milkadamia has been a pioneer in plant-based milk for more than a decade. Born on a small, family-owned macadamia farm in Australia, the brand has deep roots in regenerative farming, guided by a mission to nurture a more sustainable future for the planet.

milkadamia, celebrated for its exquisite line of premium plant-based milks made from raw, unroasted macadamias, offers a silky smooth taste and luxuriously creamy texture. Ideal for coffee, smoothies, or various culinary uses, every milkadamia product is dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and non-GMO, ensuring versatility and inclusivity.

Continuing its reputation of innovation in sustainability, milkadamia is leading category innovation with the launch of its Flat Pack, a groundbreaking format that cuts packaging waste by 94% and weight by 85%, solidifying the brand's leadership in the growing pre-cycling movement.

milkadamia products are available in over 13,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, Albertsons, and Target, as well as online and via Amazon.

