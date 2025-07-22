Milken Institute Debuts Report to Advance Pharmacy-Based Healthcare Access

"Pharmacies are the face of neighborhood healthcare, and this report provides a clear, actionable roadmap to ensure that Americans can access the care they need, when and where they need it," said NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson. Post this

"Pharmacies are the face of neighborhood healthcare, and this report provides a clear, actionable roadmap to ensure that Americans can access the care they need, when and where they need it," said NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson. "By advancing payment models, standardizing credentialing, and leveraging technology, we can empower pharmacists to deliver the full spectrum of clinical services that communities demand."

The action plan spotlights 13 core pharmacy-based clinical service areas, with a focus on chronic disease prevention and management, as well as mental and sexual health. The report details how pharmacists are uniquely positioned to close care gaps, especially in rural and underserved areas, by providing screenings, medication management, immunizations, and holistic interventions that address both medical and social needs.

"Expanding access to pharmacy-based healthcare services is not just a policy imperative — it's a public health necessity," said Athena Rae Roesler, Director, Public Health at the Milken Institute. "Our research shows that sustainable reimbursement pathways, streamlined workflow operations, and policy transformation are essential to scaling these services and improving health outcomes nationwide."

The report also underscores the importance of partnership, advocating for meaningful collaboration among pharmacies, health plans, policymakers, and technology leaders to break down silos and create lasting change. It urges federal and state leaders to create the necessary pathways for payment for pharmacists' clinical services, and to align scope-of-practice laws and regulations so that patients can benefit fully from pharmacists' extensive education and training.

Looking forward, the report's recommendations align with the industry's momentum and the public's demand for care that is more accessible, preventive, and patient-centered. With nearly four pharmacies closing every day and millions losing access to essential healthcare services, the stakes could not be higher. The Milken Institute's blueprint provides a timely and actionable solution to reverse these trends and position pharmacies at the forefront of whole-person health.

"This is a mobilizing moment for pharmacy and public health," Anderson continued. "By implementing the Milken Institute's recommendations, we can ensure that pharmacies can remain open, serving as vital access points for care, improve health equity, and help Americans live longer, healthier lives."

