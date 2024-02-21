Millennial & Gen Z Women are Embracing Business Networking Models Like NextUp's More than Ever Before

"Joining an organization like NextUp provides numerous networking and mentorship programs, connects our members to peers and supports women in ways that nurture their careers. This is especially important as companies navigate remote, hybrid and in-person office hours." - Lisa Baird, CEO of NextUp Post this

NextUp is unique in that it focuses on a 70/20/10 adult learning model - emphasizing 70% experiential, 20% social, and 10% formal learning. NextUp believes that this approach is crucial for younger women just starting their careers who can benefit from years of collective experience and wisdom of many senior NextUp members.

NextUp also works at bolstering a commitment to women's empowerment across various sectors. Established in 2001 as a 501c3 nonprofit, NextUp has become a beacon for women and allies, offering leadership opportunities, networking, and award-winning leadership development programs including 'Rising Stars' for young executives. NextUp's approach is further distinguished by strong partnerships with the leading Fortune 500 companies and its 21 regional chapters, creating an unparalleled national network for women and allies united by NextUp's mission.

"We are at a crucial inflection point for building the pipeline of future women leaders as noted in the 2023 IBM Business Value Institute Study," noted Lisa Baird. "NextUp's efforts align with this emerging need for more sophisticated talent development strategies that focus on outcomes over activities and build competencies such as inclusive leadership."

In the IBM Business Value Institute Study, trends for women in the global workplace were especially poignant showing that the pipeline for top leadership positions still hasn't recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with only 14% of senior leadership being women – down from 18% in 2019.

"We recognize that these past several years have been challenging for many women — and studies, like the IBM Business Value Institute Study, show that there are still broader challenges faced by women in the business," said Lisa Baird. "Moreover, despite an increase in women assuming senior leadership roles, a slight dip in 2023 to 32% indicates the persistence of the 'drop to the top' phenomenon. This is why women's mentorship and organizations like NextUp are so important and show how women and their allies lift other women up. Our 2023 survey highlighted that half of the respondents reported professional growth—promotion, career advancement, role expansion with an astounding 70% attributing some of their professional growth to NextUp."

The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2023 highlighted the need for continued efforts in addressing unemployment disparities and improving working conditions for women. NextUp remains committed to confronting these challenges through its programs and initiatives.

"Our commitment extends to addressing the 'broken rung' phenomenon in women's career progression and supporting women in fully onsite work models, where challenges like burnout are more prevalent," noted Lisa Baird. "Our increase in numbers, and especially with younger women, show that these efforts are crucial to the development of women in business."

With NextUp's rapid growth in members, the organization has become more than a nonprofit organization - it is a movement. Its focus remains steadfast on creating impactful, sustainable change for women in business and developing the next generation of leaders.

About NextUp

For more than 20 years, NextUp has brought professional women, allies and corporate partners together to champion gender equity and Advance All Women in Business. NextUp has a powerful, growing community of more than 17,000 members and 300+ national corporate partners and regional sponsors. NextUp works to create leadership opportunities, amplify women's voices in the workplace and ensure that all women in business can seize opportunities now and in the future. To learn more about NextUp, visit nextupisnow.org or on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @nextupisnow.

