Millennials and Retirees Drive RV Growth. Tire Safety Emerges as Hidden Risk

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RV ownership is hotter than ever. Due to rising travel costs, people are increasingly purchasing RVs, mobile homes, camper, and travel trailers, and turning to these types of travel, allowing them to experience the United States on a more up-close-and-personal level.

In fact, Consumer Affairs highlighted the number of US households that own RVs has risen substantially over the last decade. In 2024, it was estimated that about 11.2 million households had an RV parked in the driveway. (1)

What's more, we've found estimates that show between 9.6 million and 16.9 million US households are considering purchasing an RV within the next 5 years. (2)

In the past, the RV demographics consisted primarily of retirees and older adults. But the RV demographic is changing. And now, millennials and Gen-Zers between the ages of 18 to 34 years old represent an impressive 22% of all US-based RV owners. (1)

So no matter how you look at it, RV, mobile home, travel trailer, and pop up camper ownership and travel is on the rise.

And with all these new people turning to RV and camper travel, there also comes a rise in roadside emergencies, dead batteries, tire blowouts, and flat tires.

Which is why Tool Troopers has put an emphasis on RV safety, repair and maintenance topics, teaching Americans how to repair and maintain RVs by publishing helpful blog content and designing high-quality tools and accessories that can help.

The Easier Way To Save Money On RV Repairs And Roadside Assistance

According to MarketWatch, standalone roadside assistance plans costs between $60 and $420 per year. (7) Which is a relatively small price to pay when you find yourself with a flat tire, dead RV battery, or you just need a tow to the nearest repair shop.

But when it comes to actual repairs, replacing tires, or replacing the entire roof of your RV. Those costs can easily run into the hundreds and thousands of dollars per job.

RV technicians typically charge between $125 and $250 per hour. And that's just the cost of labor. (8) When you factor in the diagnosis time, cost of parts, and the time it takes to install them, you can see just how expensive an RV repair jobs can be.

However, Tool Troopers believes that there are many repair jobs and maintenance tasks RVers can do themselves, which can save them hundreds and even thousands of dollars over the lifetime of their recreational vehicles.

For example, the cost of replacing an RV roof can be anywhere between $500 and $2500 for smaller RVs, and between $2,500 to $10,000 for larger Class A motorhomes. (9) But it only costs maybe a few hundreds dollars to buy sealants, inspect and reseal your RV roof on your own.

Similarly, the cost of new RV tires can be anywhere between $65 to $600 per tire. (10) The thing is, RV tires get dry rot, crack, and bulge when they're left exposed to the elements, resulting in more frequent replacements. On the other hand, covering your tires during the off-season makes them last much longer, and it's technically free, other than the cost of buying a set of RV tire covers, which can be as little as about $45.

The point here is that regular maintenance, small repairs, and a bit of DIY RV knowledge is all you need to save yourself thousands of dollars over the long run.

The Importance Of RV Tire Covers

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates there are tens of thousands of accidents per year due to tire blowouts. On top of that, 41% of Americans say they've experienced a flat or blowout while driving and about 6% of all large vehicle crashes are caused by tire failure. (3)(4)

So no matter how you look at it, when you're traveling in an RV on the highway, flat tires and RV tire blowouts happen quite often. It's because your tires take a beating when you're traveling hundreds or thousands of miles on hot asphalt, over potholes and speed bumps and down dirt roads.

But they can also wear out and degrade when your vehicle is parked for lengthy periods of time.

Hot or cold temperatures, UV damage, moisture, dry rot... These are all things that can degrade rubber, and increase the likelihood of experiencing a blowout on the highway.

Fortunately, you can reduce that risk and extend the life of your RV tires by using RV tire covers and learning how to properly store and protect your tires when you're not traveling.

And learning how to measure your RV tires accurately is one of the first steps in maintaining your rig the right way with tire covers.

How To Accurately Measure RV Tires

In most cases, you'll be able to get the size of your RV tires by checking the tire's sidewall. A tire's size is typically written like this: "225/75R15."

Here's what these numbers actually mean!

225 = The tire's width in millimeters

75 = Aspect ratio (%)

R = Radial construction (standard for most RVs and campers)

15 = Wheel/rim diameter in inches

That said, if your tires are old, worn out, or faded, you may not be able to see this number. That's when whipping out your trusty measuring tape comes in handy.

Now, there are essentially four measurements you'll need to find:

Your RV tire's width (mm) - For this, you'll want to measure from the outside to the inside sidewall. You're basically measuring the width of the tire's tread, from one side to the other.

The aspect ratio (%) - The aspect ratio is the width or thickness of the tire's sidewall, from the inner rim to the outer tread. This number is expressed as a percentage, which can be calculated by dividing the tire's height by the width and multiplying the result by 100.

Tire diameter (mm) - This is the diameter of the entire tire, from the bottom to top, directly across the center of the tire.

Wheel/Rim diameter (inches) - This last measurement is simply the diameter of the tire's rim.

Here's a quick, easy and no-nonsense breakdown on how to measure RV tires accurately for the perfect fit, every time!

But before you measure anything, make sure your tire is inflated correctly, as underinflated tires can give you a false or inaccurate measurement.

First, use a tape measure to find the tire diameter across the exact center of the tire. This is the measurement from the very bottom to the very top of the tire.

Second, measure the tire's width, from the exterior sidewall to the interior sidewall. This should be measured in millimeters.

Third, calculate the aspect ratio by dividing the tire's height by its width and multiplying by 100.

Fourth, measure the wheel/rim diameter in inches.

Lastly, you canuse our online tire diameter calculator to find recommended tire cover sizes for that perfect fit every time!

Why Measuring RV Tires & Finding The Right Tire Cover Matters

Measuring and knowing the size of your RV tires isn't just about being able to buy the right tires for your vehicle. It's also about making sure you buy the right accessories, like high-qualityRV tire covers to go with it.

As we've highlighted above, RV travel has become more popular than ever before. As of March 2025, RV shipments were up by 15.8% compared to the previous year. Which means there is an increasing number of people driving around in RVs on the open road. (5)

Now, we love the idea of people traveling in RVs. It's a better way to travel. It's more fun, you get to see the country up close, and it's even better for your health! According to a study by Statista, 46% of RV owners strongly agree that RVing allows them to be more physically active than on typical vacations! (6)

All that's pretty great! But there are a lot ofnew RVers out there who may not be fully aware of the risks that come hand-in-hand with RV travel.

Using RV tire covers is a simple but vital step in maintaining your RV, reducing the risk of unexpected flats and blowouts, and keeping you and your family safe while traveling. When you know how to measure your RV tires accurately, you can also:

Buy tire covers that won't flap, shift, or blow away in windy weather

Prevent water and ice from pooling around your tires

Buy the right size cover options (and not have to return them)

Choosebetter quality tire covers that adequately protect your tires from wind, rain, ice, snow, and UV damage

Avoid struggling to install poorly designed tire covers

Protect yourRV tire investment from unnecessary damage

So if you're not already into RVing, we encourage you to join the millions of other Americans who are exploring the country from the comforts of their RVs.

But before your do, start by learning about do-it-yourself RV security, repair and maintenance tips, know the risks, and the many different ways to protect yourself and your family on the road.

Safe travels, my friends!

References

