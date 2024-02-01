Millennium Dental Technologies to Award 100 LANAP® Treatment Scholarships to Underserved Patients with Severe Gum Disease

"Gum disease is a particularly insidious, contagious infection that has far reaching effects on the human body. It has been linked to many systemic conditions such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and even stillbirths." Post this

Periodontal disease, more commonly known as gum disease, affects up to 85% of adults and is the leading cause of tooth loss.

The LANAP® protocol helps save natural teeth by selectively removing harmful bacteria and diseased tissue while preserving healthy tissue and regenerating alveolar bone. Only available using a specialized laser called the PerioLase® MVP-7™, the no-incision, no-suture procedure provides more comfortable treatment and faster recovery time compared with traditional surgery.

"Gum disease is a particularly insidious, contagious infection that has far reaching effects on the human body," said Robert H. Gregg II, DDS, Founder, President and Chairman of the Board at Millennium Dental Technologies. "It has been linked to many systemic conditions such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and even stillbirths. Even more unfortunate, less than half of people with gum disease aren't even aware of it, so regular dental visits and screening are critical."

Gum Disease Awareness is recognized in all 50 states by official proclamation in February and March to promote early detection and treatment. Some warning signs include red or swollen gums, bleeding while brushing, sensitive or receding gums, chronic bad breath, and loose or sensitive teeth.

"We're pleased to again offer members of our community an opportunity to receive LANAP® treatment that they otherwise might not have received," said Dawn M. Gregg, DDS, Training Director, IALD. "For patients who qualify for scholarships, treatment is administered under the supervision of a LANAP®-certified instructor as part of a live hands-on training experience with licensed dentists, so each patient will benefit from an entire team of dental professionals during treatment."

Since inception, the annual pledge has benefitted more than 1500 patients and represents more than $15 million in free dental treatment. Each scholarship includes initial screening, x-rays, LANAP® treatment and four post-op cleaning visits for up to one year. Treatment is conducted at the IALD's training clinic in Cerritos, CA.

Patients interested in applying for a LANAP® treatment scholarship must meet eligibility requirements including residency in Southern California. For eligibility requirements or to apply, visit http://www.lanap.com/treatmentscholarship.

Headquartered in Cerritos, CA, Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., is the developer of the LANAP protocol for the treatment of periodontal disease and the manufacturer of the PerioLase MVP-7 digital dental laser. By providing a simple and comfortable experience with unique bone-building clinical results, the company's FDA-cleared LANAP protocol removes the fear from gum disease treatment, offering a more comfortable and less invasive regenerative treatment alternative to conventional surgery. The PerioLase MVP-7 Nd:YAG laser has the power and versatility to perform a wide range of soft- and hard-tissue laser procedures including the LAPIP™ protocol to save failing dental implants and BLAST™ protocol to prevent peri-implantitis and enhance implant integration. The company's founding clinician, Robert H. Gregg, II, DDS, continues to operate the company with the vision: To create better clinical outcomes in periodontal disease patients and to remain true to the guiding principle, "It's all about the patient." For more information, visit http://www.lanap.com.

The IALD is a non-profit educational and research center dedicated to providing evidence-based clinical training in advanced laser dentistry therapies. Formed in 1999, the IALD is nationally recognized for its continuing education programs as both an ADA-CERP and AGD-PACE recognized provider. For more information, visit http://www.theiald.com.

