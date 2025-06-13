Millennium Hotels and Resorts Unveils Rebranding of Millennium Downtown to M Social Hotel New York Downtown

Millennium Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce the rebranding of Millennium Downtown New York as M Social Hotel New York Downtown, scheduled to debut in summer 2025. Post this

Guests will enjoy 569 newly renovated rooms, including 98 suites, each thoughtfully crafted to reflect the district's historic heritage and contemporary charm. Distinctive features include a custom mural of Wall Street's Charging Bull, symbolizing ambition and resilience, as well as sustainable amenities such as intelligent thermostats for enhanced energy efficiency and eco-conscious Apotheke bath products.

For business travelers, guest rooms feature advanced workspaces and sweeping views of downtown Manhattan. The property also offers 3,550 square feet of versatile event space, with six meeting rooms capable of hosting up to 160 guests. Cutting-edge technology, including 98-inch 4K screens, wireless casting, sophisticated lighting systems, integrated conferencing solutions, and refreshments, makes this venue ideal for corporate meetings and social gatherings alike.

Saurabh Prakash, Interim Chief Operating Officer & Chief Commercial Officer, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, stated: "The introduction of M Social Hotel New York Downtown solidifies our commitment to strategic growth in key global markets. New York City embodies innovation and vibrancy, making it a perfect match for our brand ethos, and we are proud to deliver an exceptional hospitality experience here."

Shah Adil, Senior Vice President, Operations, Asset Management & Development, America's, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, added: "M Social Hotel New York Downtown represents the future of urban hospitality—dynamic, connected, and culturally attuned. We have created a space that resonates deeply with travelers who seek authentic and engaging experiences in one of the world's most exciting cities."

Managing Director at M Social Hotel New York Downtown, Alex Spektor, noted: "We're incredibly excited to introduce M Social Hotel New York Downtown to the Financial District. Our property not only meets the evolving demands of business guests but also serves as an ideal gateway to the city's diverse cultural scene. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience our unique blend of sophistication, comfort, and connectivity."

True to the spirit of M Social, the redesigned spaces foster a vibrant, communal atmosphere, ideal for guests seeking genuine connections. Highlights include a fully transformed lobby and modern guest accommodations, with plans to open the signature Beast & Butterflies restaurant by late 2025. Rates will start from an introductory price of $299++.

This rebranding follows the recent enhancement of Millennium Hotels and Resorts' global loyalty program, MyMillennium, offering enriched guest experiences and exclusive member perks. Travelers are invited to join at: https://www.millenniumhotels.com/en/mymillennium/sign-up/

About M Social Hotel New York Downtown

M Social Hotel New York Downtown is New York City's premier lifestyle destination for both business and leisure travelers alike. Located at the epicenter of the Financial District, M Social Downtown offers guests an immersive experience where contemporary art meets modern living. Featuring 569 rooms, including 98 suites, on-site restaurant Beast & Butterflies, and state-of-the-art meeting spaces, M Social Downtown blends the best of both worlds–seamless connectivity to the city's business epicenter and the vibrant cultural landmarks that define Manhattan– providing the ultimate cosmopolitan escape for the modern-day traveler.

About M Social

Relax, work, eat, play, and get inspired. These are the mantras at M Social, the digital-led, experience-rich contemporary lifestyle hotel brand of Millennium Hotels and Resorts. More than just a place to sleep, M Social redefines modern hospitality with its commitment to sustainability, personalized service, and comfort—prevalent throughout its properties located in cosmopolitan hubs, from Singapore and Auckland to New York and Suzhou. No two stays are the same, with each hotel offering its own vibrant and creative atmosphere where guests can unwind, connect, and explore. Discover M Social and its extraordinary collection of hotels at www.msocial.com.

About Millennium Hotels and Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is a dynamic, global hospitality group with properties spanning four continents and 80 destinations. With a reputation for excellence, MHR owns, manages, and operates over 145 properties worldwide including in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Beijing, and Singapore. Its diverse portfolio spans brands including The Biltmore, Grand Millennium, Millennium, M Social, Studio M, M Hotel, Copthorne, and Kingsgate—offering the perfect address for business and leisure travelers who are looking for hospitality experiences that go above and beyond. MHR is a Hong Leong Group subsidiary of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited. For more information, visit www.millenniumhotels.com

MyMillennium

Explore the world and be rewarded with MyMillennium, the global loyalty programme from Millennium Hotels and Resorts. With over 4 million members, MyMillennium allows you to earn and redeem points at over 145 participating hotels across Asia-Pacific, the UK, USA, and the Middle East. Members can earn MyPoints on their stays and dining, and redeem them for rewards like complimentary nights, room upgrades, dining discounts, and more. The programme consists of three membership tiers—Classic, Silver, and Prestige—each offering exclusive perks as members progress. In addition, MyMillennium BIZ offers corporate bookers tailored rewards on their business travels and events, making MyMillennium a versatile and rewarding loyalty programme for both leisure and business travelers.

