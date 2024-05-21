Millenniuxt Inc. Acquires AI-Powered Omnichannel Customer Engagement Platform SupportIQ.AI

"The acquisition of SupportIQ.AI allows us to be well positioned to achieve long-term market dominance, as we continue to develop disruptive AI-driven applications," said Francis Assifuah, CEO & Founder of Millenniuxt Inc. Post this

Millenniuxt empowers businesses across multiple industry sectors by providing them with a robust AI-driven accelerative platform that improves operations while infusing them with intelligence and adaptability. SupportIQ.AI's advanced Omnichannel Unified Messaging and customer engagement platform powered by AI is now a key component of Millenniuxt's solutions. By harnessing the powerful capabilities of AI and Machine Learning to offer businesses in various industries unparalleled business operations acceleration, Millenniuxt's solutions move beyond just automating tasks to creating systems that learn, adapt, and evolve to meet the constantly evolving business challenges. This enables Millenniuxt's partners to gain and maintain a competitive edge.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

About SupportIQ.AI

SupportIQ.AI is an all-in-one solution that helps small and medium-sized enterprise businesses embark on a journey of growth. Its innovative AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement platform makes communication and support more flexible, intelligent, and personal. Small and medium enterprises leverage SupportIQ.AI's Inbox, intelligent routing, automated responses, data tagging, and analytics capabilities to ensure seamless communication management and enhanced customer support. It assists companies in facilitating personalized interactions with customers on a large scale through user-friendly customer engagement software. Visit https://supportiq.ai/ to learn more.

About Millenniuxt Inc.

Millenniuxt Inc. is one of the fastest-growing technology companies that is focused on developing an AI-driven platform that helps businesses operate more efficiently. Its mission is to empower businesses across various industry sectors by providing them with a robust platform that not only accelerates operations but also imbues them with intelligence and adaptability. The platform helps businesses achieve more in less time, including automating routine tasks, providing deep insights for quick decision-making, or predicting future trends to stay competitive. Millenniuxt is not just a technology provider, it's your partner in transformation. Visit https://millenniuxt.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Publicist, Millenniuxt Inc., 786-290-6413, [email protected], https://millenniuxt.com/

SOURCE Millenniuxt Inc.