Miller Environmental Group Acquires Central Ohio Oil, Deepening Midwest Presence

What drew us to Central Ohio Oil was simple: their people, their values, and the trust they have built with their customers over more than four decades. That kind of reputation speaks for itself, and we are honored to have them alongside us. Post this

"We are proud to welcome the Central Ohio Oil team to Miller," said Robb Schreck, CEO of Miller Environmental Group. "What drew us to Central Ohio Oil was simple: their people, their values, and the trust they have built with their customers over more than four decades. That kind of reputation speaks for itself, and we are honored to have them alongside us."

"Joining Miller Environmental Group feels like a natural next step for our team," said Scott Snedegar, President of Central Ohio Oil. "We have spent over 40 years building relationships with our customers on a foundation of trust, reliability, and doing right by the environment. We found those same values in Miller, and we are genuinely excited about what this partnership means for our people and the customers we serve."

Miller Environmental Group looks forward to continuing the same high level of service that Central Ohio Oil customers have come to expect, with the added support and resources of a national team that shares the same commitment to doing the job right.

About Miller Environmental Group

Miller Environmental Group, founded in 1971, is a service-led, industry-leading provider of waste, industrial, and environmental services serving all sectors of the economy, including power & utility, transportation, retail, and manufacturing. The company's vertically integrated network of waste treatment facilities and national network of branches and subcontractors allows it to provide its complementary service offering at scale. Miller operates in more than 35 locations throughout the United States.

About Central Ohio Oil

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Central Ohio Oil is a leading provider of environmental and industrial waste services, specializing in fuel and oil recycling, waste solidification, wastewater pre-treatment, waste transportation and logistics, and industrial services. With over 40 years of expertise and a 100% EPA compliance record, Central Ohio Oil has been a trusted environmental partner to commercial and industrial customers across the state of Ohio.

Media Contact

Kenneth Green, Miller Environmental Group, 1 (704) 870-4740, [email protected], https://millerenvironmentalgroup.com/

SOURCE Miller Environmental Group