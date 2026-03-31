Miller Environmental Group Acquires Haz~Mat Environmental Services and Canco, Expanding Southeast Presence

We believe there is significant untapped potential in combining our respective companies' scale and breadth of services across the industrial and waste services value chain, and look forward to growing and serving our customers together. Post this

"The acquisition of Haz~Mat and Canco solidifies our presence in an attractive market, while contributing highly complementary services to better serve our respective customers' needs," said Robb Schreck, CEO of Miller Environmental Group. "We are excited to add these trusted teams known for quality and safety that reflects MEG's own values, and we look forward to working together to maximize our respective capabilities."

"We are excited for this new chapter with Miller," said Neil Danziger, President of Haz~Mat and Manager of Canco. "We believe there is significant untapped potential in combining our respective companies' scale and breadth of services across the industrial and waste services value chain, and look forward to growing and serving our customers together."

With this addition, Miller Environmental Group continues to execute on its growth strategy — uniting the industry's best people, teams, and expertise to deliver an unmatched breadth of services to customers and communities across the United States.

About Miller Environmental Group

Miller Environmental Group, founded in 1971, is a service-led, industry-leading provider of waste, industrial, and environmental services serving all sectors of the economy, including power & utility, transportation, retail, and manufacturing. The company's vertically integrated network of waste treatment facilities and national network of branches and subcontractors allows it to provide its complementary service offering at scale. Miller operates in more than 35 locations throughout the United States.

About Haz~Mat Environmental Services

Based in Charlotte, NC, Haz~Mat Environmental Services is a leading full-service provider of industrial and waste treatment and disposal services, including industrial cleaning, hazardous waste management, transportation, and 24/7 emergency response. Known for its reliable, responsible approach and dedication to customer safety and satisfaction, Haz~Mat has built lasting partnerships with blue-chip clients throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

About Canco

Headquartered in Chester, SC, Canco is a leading provider of hydro-blasting & other industrial services, delivering specialized solutions to customers across the Mid-Atlantic region. Canco is recognized for its commitment to quality, safety, and operational excellence.

Media Contact

Matt Conway, Miller Environmental Group, 1 (704) 870-4740, [email protected], https://millerenvironmentalgroup.com/

SOURCE Miller Environmental Group