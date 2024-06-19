Miller Fabrication Solutions Named to FAB 40 List of Top U.S. Fabricators for Seventh Consecutive Year

"Every time we appear on the FAB 40 list, it's an honor and testament to our ongoing efforts to leverage the best equipment, advanced automation and process improvements to meet OEMs' ever-changing requirements." - Miller Fabrication Solutions President Eric D. Miller Post this

"Every time we appear on the FAB 40 list, it's an honor and testament to our ongoing efforts to leverage the best equipment, advanced automation and process improvements to meet OEMs' ever-changing requirements," said Miller Fabrication Solutions President Eric D. Miller. "It's validating when we're recognized for succeeding at our goal to serve as a top-tier, trusted supplier partner committed to helping OEMs strengthen their core competencies."

The total integration of Miller's manufacturing solutions into an OEM's supply chain, along with value-added services that help customers mitigate risk and drive product innovation, distinguish Miller from a typical job shop supplier. Miller also is one of only a handful of U.S. fabricators with capacity for heavy-duty projects.

Miller's almost 400 employees at four western Pennsylvania facilities provide a broad range of solutions, including industrial fabrication; coating and finishing; welding; mechanical assembly; machining; on-time production; capacity management; inventory control; logistics optimization; and value engineering/value analysis. Learn more about Miller's work by visiting https://millerfabricationsolutions.com/gallery/.

About Miller Fabrication Solutions

Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions. With a core focus on modern technology and robotic automation coupled with lean processes, the "Miller Customer Experience" works to ensure that complex project metrics are exceeded now and well into the future. OEMs can learn how to transform their metal manufacturing processes by scheduling a free consultation.

