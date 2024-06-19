Miller Fabrication Solutions Named to FAB 40 List of Top U.S. Fabricators for Seventh Consecutive Year

The FABRICATOR® magazine FAB 40 list ranks the most successful metal fabricating operations in the country
BROOKVILLE, Pa., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year marks Miller Fabrication Solutions' seventh consecutive appearance on The FABRICATOR® magazine's annual FAB 40 list of the top metal fabricators in the country. A strategic partner for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in heavy industries like construction and forestry, Miller placed No. 21 on the 2024 ranking – the same position it held on the trade publication's 2023 FAB 40 list and two spots higher than its 2022 ranking.
Every year, The FABRICATOR identifies the 40 most successful metal fabricating operations in the United States based on the previous year's reported revenue and other information provided by the manufacturers. Companies on the list earn most of their revenue from contract and custom manufacturing involving sheet metal, plate fabrication or tube fabrication. Results are published annually in the magazine's June issue.
"Every time we appear on the FAB 40 list, it's an honor and testament to our ongoing efforts to leverage the best equipment, advanced automation and process improvements to meet OEMs' ever-changing requirements," said Miller Fabrication Solutions President Eric D. Miller. "It's validating when we're recognized for succeeding at our goal to serve as a top-tier, trusted supplier partner committed to helping OEMs strengthen their core competencies."
The total integration of Miller's manufacturing solutions into an OEM's supply chain, along with value-added services that help customers mitigate risk and drive product innovation, distinguish Miller from a typical job shop supplier. Miller also is one of only a handful of U.S. fabricators with capacity for heavy-duty projects.
Miller's almost 400 employees at four western Pennsylvania facilities provide a broad range of solutions, including industrial fabrication; coating and finishing; welding; mechanical assembly; machining; on-time production; capacity management; inventory control; logistics optimization; and value engineering/value analysis. Learn more about Miller's work by visiting https://millerfabricationsolutions.com/gallery/.
About Miller Fabrication Solutions
Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions. With a core focus on modern technology and robotic automation coupled with lean processes, the "Miller Customer Experience" works to ensure that complex project metrics are exceeded now and well into the future. OEMs can learn how to transform their metal manufacturing processes by scheduling a free consultation.
Media Contact
Suze Parker, Miller Fabrication Solutions, 816-806-0086, [email protected], millerfabricationsolutions.com
SOURCE Miller Fabrication Solutions
