Miller Fabrication Solutions Names New Customer Service Manager

Ryan Heffner joins Miller Fabrication Solutions leadership team as Customer Service Manager
BROOKVILLE, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miller Fabrication Solutions, a top fabricator to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across construction, forestry, material handling, rail equipment and other heavy industries, has appointed Ryan Heffner as its new Customer Service Manager. Heffner joined Miller five years ago as an account representative and worked in that role until receiving this promotion.
In his new position, Heffner manages Miller's customer service group and new product launches, oversees day-to-day communication with customers and handles project pricing. He works to increase OEM engagement and partnership, building strong relationships to better understand and deliver on customer goals.
"Ryan has proven himself as a collaborative and customer-focused professional," said Eric Miller, president of Miller Fabrication Solutions. "His track record has made him a tremendous asset to Miller Fabrication Solutions and to the OEMs we serve. He already was contributing to the company and to customer relationships at a high level. His promotion formalizes his well-earned ascension to Miller's leadership team."
A Pennsylvania native, Heffner anticipates continued growth for the third-generation family-owned company.
"Miller's trajectory is all upward," Heffner said. "With this new position, I want to contribute even more than in the past to the company's future success."
Heffner holds a bachelor's degree in education from Clarion University.
About Miller Fabrication Solutions
Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions. With a core focus on modern technology and robotic automation coupled with lean processes, the "Miller Customer Experience" works to ensure that complex project measures are exceeded now and well into the future. OEMs can learn how to transform their metal manufacturing processes by scheduling a free consultation.
