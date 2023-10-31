Miller Fabrication Solutions Names New Customer Service Manager

"Ryan has proven himself as a collaborative and customer-focused professional. His track record has made him a tremendous asset to Miller Fabrication Solutions and to the OEMs we serve." -- Eric Miller, president, Miller Fabrication Solutions Post this

"Ryan has proven himself as a collaborative and customer-focused professional," said Eric Miller, president of Miller Fabrication Solutions. "His track record has made him a tremendous asset to Miller Fabrication Solutions and to the OEMs we serve. He already was contributing to the company and to customer relationships at a high level. His promotion formalizes his well-earned ascension to Miller's leadership team."

A Pennsylvania native, Heffner anticipates continued growth for the third-generation family-owned company.

"Miller's trajectory is all upward," Heffner said. "With this new position, I want to contribute even more than in the past to the company's future success."

Heffner holds a bachelor's degree in education from Clarion University.

About Miller Fabrication Solutions

Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions. With a core focus on modern technology and robotic automation coupled with lean processes, the "Miller Customer Experience" works to ensure that complex project measures are exceeded now and well into the future. OEMs can learn how to transform their metal manufacturing processes by scheduling a free consultation.

