Miller Fabrication Solutions Offers Free Manufacturing Day Plant Tours and Job Fair on Oct. 6

On Oct. 6, Manufacturing Day, participants in tours at Miller Fabrication Solutions will observe the manufacturing process, see robotics in action and learn about rewarding career opportunities

BROOKVILLE, Pa., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miller Fabrication Solutions, which this year is celebrating its 60th anniversary, will welcome students and educators, customers, job candidates, vendors and members of the public for free plant tours on national Manufacturing Day (MFG Day), October 6. Held the first Friday of every October, MFG Day aims to introduce people to plant operations and inspire more people to consider rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.

The annual, nationwide event creates a perfect opportunity to lift the curtain on manufacturing and take people behind the scenes. Miller, a strategic metal fabrication partner for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in heavy industries like construction and forestry, transportation, material handling and engine and turbine equipment, will open each of its three facilities. Anyone interested in learning more about manufacturing technologies and processes or working in the industry is invited to attend.

On the tours, participants will see state-of-the-art robotics, CNC (computer numerical control) machinery and other equipment while learning about best-in-class lean processes, safe plant behaviors and what goes into fabricating high-quality parts for some of the world's largest heavy equipment makers. At its Sandy Lick facility, Miller will debut its new milling machine, the largest in any of its plants.

Miller also will hold a job fair at each of its locations on MFG Day to showcase its career, apprenticeship and training opportunities. As one of western Pennsylvania's larger employers, the manufacturer regularly hires new employees for good-paying positions.

"We participate in Manufacturing Day every year to expose people to manufacturing and show them what careers in our industry look like," said Eric Miller, Miller Fabrication Solutions president. "Manufacturing is a bedrock of the national economy, and finding skilled workers to fill the critically important open manufacturing jobs continues to be an industrywide challenge. MFG Day shines a spotlight on manufacturing careers and contributions so that we can increase awareness of local opportunities and inspire future generations to explore them."

Miller's MFG Day tours will run every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT at these locations:

Miller Fabrication Solutions (Sandy Lick)

111 2nd Street

Brookville, Pennsylvania 15825

Miller Fabrication Solutions (Maplevale)

225 Miller Drive

Brookville, Pennsylvania 15825

Miller Fabrication Solutions (Homer City)

57 Cooper Ave.

Homer City, Pennsylvania 15748

To register for one or more of Miller's MFG Day tours, visit the event page at MillerFabricationSolutions.com.

MFG Day is an initiative of the Manufacturing Institute, the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers.

About Miller Fabrication Solutions

Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions. With a core focus on modern technology and robotic automation coupled with lean processes, the "Miller Customer Experience" works to ensure that complex project measures are exceeded now and well into the future. OEMs can learn how to transform their metal manufacturing processes by scheduling a free consultation. The company strives to improve lives and supports a variety of organizations and events that make Western Pennsylvania a better place.

