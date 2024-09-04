Millers Capital Investments to Host Annual Investment Symposium

Millers Capital Investments hosting investment conference on October 5, 2024, featuring top international experts who will discuss geopolitical tensions, the impact of inflation, and future economic forecasts.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millers Capital Investments, a leading Asia-based investment and wealth management firm, is excited to announce that it will host its Annual Investment Symposium at its Singapore headquarters on Monday, October 5th, 2024. This prestigious event aims to promote productive dialogue between international investors and forecast the economic outlook for the coming year.

Each year, Millers Capital Investments' Annual Investment Symposium addresses key factors that have shaped the global economy. This year's gathering is expected to draw approximately 300 invitees from regional banks, insurers and investment funds.

Rising Tensions and Economic Challenges

Thomas Gallagher, Millers Capital Investments' Director of Private Equity, commented on the upcoming event saying, "Although there have been significant matters impacting the global economy this year, it's the knock-on effects of the two major wars in Ukraine and Gaza that are particularly concerning. Besides the all-too-obvious and tragic human toll these wars exact, they also have significant implications for oil prices and, consequently, the global economy."

"When increasing tensions between the United States and China and the potential outcome of the looming 2024 US Presidential election in November are factored in, further challenges present themselves so, clearly, our esteemed guests will have a great deal to discuss," he added.

Inflation Response Causing Drag on Growth

Gallagher continued, "Away from geopolitics, sticky inflation numbers in developed and developing economies around the world remain a heightened concern. Even though tighter monetary policy has resulted in some reductions in inflation, there are fears that interest rates have remained elevated for too long, a policy which some believe is causing a drag on economic growth."

Commitment to Core Themes

Throughout 2024, Millers Capital Investments has focused on core themes, including its commitment to technology investment, particularly artificial intelligence development. However, with growing concerns about the long-term effects of inflation, "assets that function effectively as inflation hedges are becoming increasingly popular with clients so we expect that to be a topic of interest," concluded Gallagher.

