Millesima USA's New Location Is Now Open in New York City

"We are excited to host our customers for a unique wine experience in NYC, a premier retail space where clients can not only buy fine wine and collectibles...taste and engage directly with producers and wine experts," says Hortense Bernard, Sales and Marketing Director for Millesima SA. Post this

With a foundation in Bordeaux, Millesima is a family-owned company oriented on providing its customers with high-end wines, incredible service, and expert wine knowledge. To their regulars, Millesima USA is a neighborhood wine store offering a variety of wines from Bordeaux and beyond, while online they have a large number of highly sought-after fine wines from around the world and offer the ability to purchase Pre-Arrivals and Futures to their customers across the United States. The brick-and-mortar New York store at 1355 2nd Avenue (between 71st and 72nd Streets) welcomed its first customers in 2006, marking the beginning of a new and exciting journey for the company. This move to the new, larger location will be a continuation of this journey, providing their customers with a luxurious experience with each visit.

Spreading over 5,200 square feet, the new retail location is over double the size of the previous store. Yet, amidst its grandeur, this expansive wine library skillfully preserves an intimate atmosphere, presenting iconic wines and delivering the unparalleled white-glove service Millesima USA is celebrated for. A corner retail space with windows facing north and east, the new store is inspired by the Imperial Library to stay true to the family-owned company's luxury fine wine branding. "This flagship marks a new Chapter in the successful story of Millesima," says Fabrizio Germano, General Manager of Millesima USA. "Our goal is to create a space that is more than a neighborhood wine shop. It's a wine library where wine lovers can discover new references, revisit their favorites, discuss wine, have educational sessions and tasting, and meet with producers."

Leading global commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal.

Established in New York City's Upper East Side in 2006, Millesima USA is a luxury retail store and the only online fine wine retailer in the United States that hails from Bordeaux. Our family-owned company is focused on providing our customers with high-end wines, top service, and expert wine knowledge. A Francophile's dream, we have unique access to top wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Champagne but also offer a wonderful range of wines from Italy, New Zealand, Germany, the United States, and more. Millesima USA works with customers in person and online on a daily basis. We aim to satisfy our client's most specific requests and needs and it starts by always improving our selection. Today, Millesima is proud to have the deepest range of large format bottles, privileged access to Bordeaux Pre-Arrivals and Futures and the most sought-after wine brands in the world on our shelves. From iconic producers to lesser-known hidden gems, our team is delighted to bring you some of the best wines from around the world.

