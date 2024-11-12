MILLHOG® Pipe Weld Preparation Tools For Rent to Meet Specific Job Requirements

A full line of tools for on-site tube and pipe weld preparation that are shipped within 24-hours to satisfy specific job requirements have been introduced by Esco Tool.
HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a full line of tools for on-site tube and pipe weld preparation that are shipped within 24-hours to satisfy specific job requirements.
The MILLHOG® Rental Fleet features a broad line of pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic beveling tools for performing welding end preps on the toughest alloys and heavy-wall pipe. Available for same day delivery, the fleet includes tools for performing any angle of prep on tube and pipe from 1" to 36" O.D. and provides saw and track systems for cutting pipe up to 60" O.D.
Allowing users to select everything necessary for the pipe sizes for their specific job, the MILLHOG® Rental Fleet includes I.D. clamping tools, COHOG® O.D. clamping tools, and saws. Each tool in the fleet is completely refurbished after each rental. They are ideal for applications where large numbers of joints need to be prepared for welding in a short amount of time.
The MILLHOG® Rental Fleet Tool Kits are priced from $200.00 per week; depending upon the tool and applications. Prompt quotations are provided.
For more information contact:
Esco Tool
A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director
75 October Hill Rd.
Holliston, MA 01746
(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.escotool.com
SOURCE Esco Tool
