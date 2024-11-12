MILLHOG® Pipe Weld Preparation Tools For Rent to Meet Specific Job Requirements

A full line of tools for on-site tube and pipe weld preparation that are shipped within 24-hours to satisfy specific job requirements have been introduced by Esco Tool.

HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a full line of tools for on-site tube and pipe weld preparation that are shipped within 24-hours to satisfy specific job requirements.

The MILLHOG® Rental Fleet features a broad line of pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic beveling tools for performing welding end preps on the toughest alloys and heavy-wall pipe. Available for same day delivery, the fleet includes tools for performing any angle of prep on tube and pipe from 1" to 36" O.D. and provides saw and track systems for cutting pipe up to 60" O.D.