Millie Moon and Ms. Rachel Expand Partnership with New Potty Training Gift Set, Exclusively at Target

"I'm so excited to continue this partnership with Millie Moon and support families during potty training. We want children to feel proud of their progress and parents to feel supported every step of the way," said Ms. Rachel. Post this

As potty training remains one of the most searched and discussed parenting stages, families increasingly look for products that not only perform but also help toddlers feel confident and encouraged. Ms. Rachel has become a trusted voice for millions of parents through her educational videos focused on speech development, early learning, and positive reinforcement. Her supportive approach, rooted in music, repetition, and empowerment, naturally extends to potty training, where encouragement and consistency are key.

"Potty training is a big moment for little ones and for parents," said Julea Cecil, Millie Moon Global Marketing Manager. "With Ms. Rachel, we're bringing together trusted educational guidance and premium comfort to help families approach this milestone with confidence."

Ms. Rachel added, "I'm so excited to continue this partnership with Millie Moon and support families during potty training. We want children to feel proud of their progress and parents to feel supported every step of the way."

Millie Moon has quickly earned national recognition for premium quality and accessibility. Its Sensitive Wipes were named Best Wipes for Sensitive Skin in the Parents Best of Baby Awards 2025, while its Training Pants and diapers have received honors from Best of The Bump and Good Housekeeping Parenting Awards. The Ms. Rachel Potty Training Gift Set builds on this award-winning foundation, pairing performance-driven design with playful, confidence-building prints toddlers recognize and love.

The Potty Training Gift Set will be available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. Prices start at $26.99.

CAA Brand Management, a division of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), negotiated the deal with Millie Moon on behalf of its client Ms. Rachel.

About Millie Moon

Millie Moon launched in 2021 exclusively at Target in the US and expanded to Loblaws in Canada in 2023. The brand has made it its mission to provide a range of luxury diapers and sensitive wipes that are expertly crafted, luxuriously soft, and designed to perform, all at an affordable price. They are passionate in their belief that every child deserves the best. Their award-winning products are available in over 8,000 stores, globally. As a company, they are also proud to support Reach Out and Read, an early literacy nonprofit helping children on their reading journey.

For more on Millie Moon, please visit: https://mymilliemoon.com/

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About Ms. Rachel

Rachel Griffin Accurso, known to millions as Ms. Rachel, is a globally recognized educator, musician, and content creator. With her widely popular Ms Rachel series (co-created with her husband and business partner Aron Accurso), she has garnered over 12 billion views on YouTube and is also available on Netflix, connecting with even more families worldwide. Ms. Rachel has transformed early learning through music, play, and positive reinforcement. Ms Rachel holds a master's degree in early childhood development and music education and is celebrated for her impact on child development.

For more on Ms. Rachel, please visit: https://www.msrachel.com/

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Millie Moon, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://www.mymilliemoon.com/en-US

SOURCE Millie Moon