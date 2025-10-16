Millie Moon and Ms. Rachel Partner to Launch Exclusive Training Pants at Target

"Potty training is a journey every parent navigates, and I'm so excited to team up with Millie Moon to make it a little easier and a lot more fun," said Ms. Rachel. Post this

Millie Moon continues to rise as a parent-favorite brand, recognized for its premium quality and accessibility. The brand's Sensitive Wipes were recently named "Best Wipes for Sensitive Skin" in the Parents Best of Baby Awards 2025, underscoring Millie Moon's commitment to excellence and care.

Ms. Rachel is a cultural phenomenon, bringing music, learning, and encouragement to millions of preschoolers through her viral YouTube channel and streaming success. Ms. Rachel has redefined what educational content can mean for families today.

"Potty training is a journey every parent navigates, and I'm so excited to team up with Millie Moon to make it a little easier and a lot more fun," said Ms. Rachel. "We want every child to feel proud and every parent to feel supported."

Together, Millie Moon and Ms. Rachel want to make potty training less stressful, more joyful, and easier for families everywhere. The new Training Pants will feature playful Ms. Rachel-inspired designs and content that encourages children with positive reinforcement, turning a milestone moment into a confidence-building celebration.

The Millie Moon Ms. Rachel Training Pants will be available exclusively at Target (in-store and online at Target.com) beginning late-September 2025. Available in sizes 2T-6T and featuring all-new Ms. Rachel prints, Millie Moon Training Pants come in premium cartons (72-46 count) designed to feel both practical and elevated. This launch marks the first step in a growing partnership between Millie Moon and Ms. Rachel, with additional initiatives planned for 2026 and beyond.

CAA Brand Management, a division of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), negotiated the deal with Millie Moon on behalf of its client Ms. Rachel.

Millie Moon launched in 2021 exclusively at Target in the US and expanded to Loblaws in Canada in 2023. The brand has made it its mission to provide a range of luxury diapers and sensitive wipes that are expertly crafted, luxuriously soft, and designed to perform, all at an affordable price. They are passionate in their belief that every child deserves the best. Their award-winning products are available in over 4,000 stores, globally. As a company, they are also proud to support Reach Out and Read, an early literacy nonprofit helping children on their reading journey.

Rachel Griffin Accurso, known to millions as Ms. Rachel, is a globally recognized educator, musician, and content creator. With her widely popular Ms Rachel series (co-created with her husband and business partner Aron Accurso), she has garned over 12 billion views on YouTube and is also available on Netflix, connecting with even more families worldwide. Ms. Rachel has transformed early learning through music, play, and positive reinforcement. Ms Rachel holds a master's degree in early childhood development and music education and is celebrated for her impact on child development.

