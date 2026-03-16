Millie Moon Launches Diaper Cake and Newborn Gift Set at Target, Redefining Baby Gifting

"Our Diaper Cake and Newborn Gift Set were created to transform everyday diaper essentials into something truly giftable, delivering the performance parents rely on in a presentation that feels special enough for life's biggest milestones." Post this

The Newborn Gift Set is a thoughtfully curated introduction to the Millie Moon collection, pairing premium diapering essentials with exclusive keepsakes and storybooks, making it an effortless gift option that feels elevated without sacrificing practicality. The Millie Moon Newborn Gift Set includes two sizes of Millie Moon Luxury Diapers, Millie Moon Sensitive Wipes, an exclusive hooded towel, owl plush toy and 3 Millie Moon storybooks.

"Parents want gifts that are meaningful, useful, and beautifully presented," said Julea Cecil, Millie Moon Global Marketing Manager. "Our Diaper Cake and Newborn Gift Set were created to transform everyday diaper essentials into something truly giftable, delivering the performance parents rely on in a presentation that feels special enough for life's biggest milestones."

Millie Moon has quickly built national credibility as a premium diaper brand recognized for both softness and performance. In 2025, its Sensitive Wipes were named Best Wipes for Sensitive Skin in the Parents Best for Baby Awards. Its Training Pants earned honors in the 2024 Best of The Bump Awards, and its diapers were recognized in the 2023 Good Housekeeping Parenting Awards. These accolades underscore Millie Moon's commitment to expertly crafted, luxuriously soft diapers and wipes designed to perform at an accessible price point.

The expanded gifting assortment strengthens Millie Moon's continued growth at Target, where the brand first launched exclusively in 2021. By blending award-winning performance with thoughtful design, Millie Moon continues to raise the bar for premium diapers and modern baby gifting, proving that the best baby gift can be both beautiful and essential.

Millie Moon Diaper Cakes (From $29.99) and Newborn Gift Sets, priced at $26.99 are available now exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com.

About Millie Moon

Millie Moon launched in 2021 exclusively at Target in the US and expanded to Loblaws in Canada in 2023. The brand has made it its mission to provide a range of luxury diapers and sensitive wipes that are expertly crafted, luxuriously soft, and designed to perform, all at an affordable price. They are passionate in their belief that every child deserves the best. Their award-winning products are available in over 8,000 stores, globally. As a company, they are also proud to support Reach Out and Read, an early literacy nonprofit helping children on their reading journey.

For more on Millie Moon, please visit: https://mymilliemoon.com/

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Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Millie Moon, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://www.mymilliemoon.com/en-US

SOURCE Millie Moon