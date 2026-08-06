Millie Moon Ms. Rachel Training Pants and Overnight Diapers Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Parenting Awards Winner

"Every Millie Moon product is thoughtfully designed to combine premium comfort, trusted performance, and everyday value. We're proud these awards recognize our commitment to creating products that help make everyday parenting just a little bit easier." Post this

"We're honored to have both Millie Moon Ms. Rachel Training Pants and Millie Moon Overnight Diapers recognized by Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards," said Hannah Taniwha, Global Marketing Executive at Millie Moon. "Every Millie Moon product is thoughtfully designed to combine premium comfort, trusted performance, and everyday value. We're proud these awards recognize our commitment to creating products that help make everyday parenting just a little bit easier."

Whether families are celebrating potty training milestones or looking for more restful nights, Millie Moon delivers thoughtfully designed solutions that combine premium materials with dependable performance. Like all Millie Moon diapers and training pants, both award-winning products are dermatologist-tested, Dermatest-approved, OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, and made without fragrance, latex, or lotions. Millie Moon Overnight Diapers feature All-Night Absorbency with an ultra-absorbent core that holds up to 15% more liquid than Millie Moon Luxury Diapers, while the EverDry Layer, CloudTouch Softness, double leak guards, and a higher-rise waistband help babies stay comfortable and dry for more than 12 hours.

The award-winning Millie Moon Ms. Rachel Training Pants (MSRP $26.99) are available at Target, while Millie Moon Overnight Diapers (MSRP $26.99) are available at Target and Walmart nationwide.

About Millie Moon

Millie Moon launched in 2021 exclusively at Target in the US and expanded to Loblaws in Canada in 2023. The brand has made it its mission to provide a range of luxury diapers, overnight diapers, training pants, and sensitive wipes that are expertly crafted, luxuriously soft, and designed to perform, all at an affordable price. They are passionate in their belief that every child deserves the best. Their award-winning products are available in over 8,000 stores globally. As a company, they are also proud to support Reach Out and Read, an early literacy nonprofit helping children on their reading journey.

For more on Millie Moon, please visit: https://mymilliemoon.com/

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Millie Moon, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://www.mymilliemoon.com/en-US

SOURCE Millie Moon