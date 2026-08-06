Millie Moon Ms. Rachel Training Pants and Overnight Diapers Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Parenting Awards Winner

Premium Training Pants and Overnight Diapers Recognized for Comfort, Performance, and Family-Focused Innovation
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millie Moon, the premium baby care brand known for bringing luxury-quality diapers and training pants to families at an accessible price, today announced that both its Millie Moon Ms. Rachel Training Pants and Millie Moon Overnight Diapers have each been named winners in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards in the Diapering & Potty Training category.
Designed to support two of parenting's biggest milestones, potty training and overnight protection, Millie Moon Ms. Rachel Training Pants and Millie Moon Overnight Diapers combine premium comfort with dependable performance. Millie Moon Ms. Rachel Training Pants feature an exclusive Ms. Rachel print, a DreamFit Waistband with flexible 360° stretch, CloudTouch™ Softness, and diaper-level absorbency for up to 12 hours of protection, helping toddlers build confidence during potty training. Millie Moon Overnight Diapers are engineered with All-Night Absorbency, an ultra-absorbent core that holds up to 15% more liquid than Millie Moon Luxury Diapers and an EverDry Layer that helps keep delicate skin dry for more than 12 hours, giving families greater confidence at bedtime.
"We're honored to have both Millie Moon Ms. Rachel Training Pants and Millie Moon Overnight Diapers recognized by Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards," said Hannah Taniwha, Global Marketing Executive at Millie Moon. "Every Millie Moon product is thoughtfully designed to combine premium comfort, trusted performance, and everyday value. We're proud these awards recognize our commitment to creating products that help make everyday parenting just a little bit easier."
Whether families are celebrating potty training milestones or looking for more restful nights, Millie Moon delivers thoughtfully designed solutions that combine premium materials with dependable performance. Like all Millie Moon diapers and training pants, both award-winning products are dermatologist-tested, Dermatest-approved, OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, and made without fragrance, latex, or lotions. Millie Moon Overnight Diapers feature All-Night Absorbency with an ultra-absorbent core that holds up to 15% more liquid than Millie Moon Luxury Diapers, while the EverDry Layer, CloudTouch Softness, double leak guards, and a higher-rise waistband help babies stay comfortable and dry for more than 12 hours.
The award-winning Millie Moon Ms. Rachel Training Pants (MSRP $26.99) are available at Target, while Millie Moon Overnight Diapers (MSRP $26.99) are available at Target and Walmart nationwide.
About Millie Moon
Millie Moon launched in 2021 exclusively at Target in the US and expanded to Loblaws in Canada in 2023. The brand has made it its mission to provide a range of luxury diapers, overnight diapers, training pants, and sensitive wipes that are expertly crafted, luxuriously soft, and designed to perform, all at an affordable price. They are passionate in their belief that every child deserves the best. Their award-winning products are available in over 8,000 stores globally. As a company, they are also proud to support Reach Out and Read, an early literacy nonprofit helping children on their reading journey.
For more on Millie Moon, please visit: https://mymilliemoon.com/
Media Contact
Nicole Daley, Millie Moon, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://www.mymilliemoon.com/en-US
SOURCE Millie Moon
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