Millie Moon Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Parenting Awards

The Best of The Bump Awards honors top products based on extensive research and rigorous real-life testing from 187 expectant and new parents, as well as The Bump editors. In 2024, The Bump analyzed the detailed testing results of 500+ products, alongside survey results from over 900 parents across the country. The Bump Best for Baby award-winning Luxury Training Pants from Millie Moon are expertly crafted with active babies in mind, designed to offer ultimate comfort, with diaper-like absorbency, and easy changes. The DreamFit™ Waistband features 360°, multi-way stretch to flex as your baby moves. Double leak guards and an ultra-absorbent core offer up to 12 hours of leak protection*. Certified by Dermatest, and free from lotions, latex, and fragrance, Millie Moon Luxury Training Pants are gentle and safe for the most sensitive baby skin.

Parents Magazine, a leading resource for both new and seasoned parents, recently published its annual Best for Baby Awards featuring products reviewed and tested by top experts, real parents, and parenting pro editors that will "help new and expectant parents care for their little one while simplifying their lives." Parents Best for Baby award-winning Overnight Diapers from Millie Moon feature all-night absorbency for 12+ hours of protection* and absorb up to 15% more liquid than their luxury diapers. They are expertly crafted with an EverDry™ Layer that wicks away moisture to keep delicate skin dry and help reduce rashes. CloudTouch™ Softness and a high-GSM top sheet provide the ultimate overnight comfort. Millie Moon Overnight Diapers don't just look and feel luxurious, they are also made with delicate skin in mind – certified by leading organizations including OEKO-TEX, Dermatest, and PETA, dermatologically tested and free from lotions, latex, and fragrances.

"We are thrilled that Millie Moon products are being recognized by industry experts such as Good Housekeeping, Parents, and The Bump. Millie Moon is still a relatively new brand to the market, and we have poured so much into research and development of our products so that parents can have access to the best quality diapers for their little ones. These wins are a testament to our hard work and dedication to creating luxury diapers at everyday prices." - Amelia Watson, Global Head of Baby Marketing at ZURU Edge

In the US, Millie Moon is exclusive to Target, and since launching in 2021, they have sold over 6.7 million packs, quickly becoming Target's fastest-growing diaper brand. Parents are passionate about Millie Moon, which is evident in the 16,000+ 5-star reviews on Target.com.

About Millie Moon

Millie Moon launched in 2021 exclusively at Target in the US and expanded to Loblaws in Canada in 2023. The brand has made it its mission to provide a range of luxury diapers and sensitive wipes that are expertly crafted, luxuriously soft, and designed to perform, all at an affordable price. They are passionate in their belief that every child deserves the best. Their award-winning products are available in over 2,000 stores, in the US and Canada. As a company, they are also proud to support Reach Out and Read, an early literacy nonprofit helping children on their reading journey.

For more on Millie Moon, please visit: https://mymilliemoon.com/

*Hours will depend on individual baby's urine amount and bladder habits.

