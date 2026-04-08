Millie Moon Named a Winner in Parents 2026 Best for Baby Awards for Its 99% Pure Water Baby Wipes

Millie Moon's water-based wipe designed to deliver pure, gentle care for delicate skin

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millie Moon, a luxury baby care brand known for its gentle, high-quality essentials, has been named a winner in the Parents 2026 Best for Baby Awards for its 99% Pure Water Baby Wipes. Crafted with delicate skin in mind, the wipes offer a simple, skin-first approach to everyday care, balancing purity, softness and reliability.

The Parents Best for Baby Awards honor top-performing products that simplify everyday life for parents. Winners are selected through rigorous hands-on testing by real families, industry experts and the Parents editorial team. Each product undergoes a thorough review process, with only the highest-rated earning recognition.

The Millie Moon 99% Pure Water Baby Wipes are made with over 99% pure water to gently hydrate, clean and soothe without unnecessary additives. The pH-balanced, dermatologist-tested formulation is free from lotions, fragrance, latex and harsh ingredients, making it suitable from the very beginning for newborns and babies with even the most sensitive skin.

Designed for both comfort and ease, the wipes feature a thick, 100% plant-based, plastic-free cloth that delivers a soft yet substantial feel. A pop-top lid allows for easy, one-at-a-time dispensing, helping simplify changes at home or on the go. Certified Cruelty-Free & Vegan, Dermatest-approved and Oeko-TEX® certified, the wipes reflect a thoughtful balance of premium quality, gentle materials and everyday ease.

Millie Moon's 99% Pure Water Baby Wipes, along with its range of award-winning baby care essentials, are available at Target and Walmart.

About Millie Moon

Millie Moon launched in 2021 exclusively at Target in the US and expanded to Loblaws in Canada in 2023. The brand has made it its mission to provide a range of luxury diapers and sensitive wipes that are expertly crafted, luxuriously soft, and designed to perform, all at an affordable price. They are passionate in their belief that every child deserves the best. Their award-winning products are available in over 8,000 stores, globally. As a company, they are also proud to support Reach Out and Read, an early literacy nonprofit helping children on their reading journey.

For more on Millie Moon, please visit: https://mymilliemoon.com/

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Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Millie Moon, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://www.mymilliemoon.com/en-US

SOURCE Millie Moon